Restaurant review: McAlister's Deli hits the spot

Sometimes, the best way to close the “I don’t know; what do you want for dinner?” loop is to call on tried and true deli basics such as soups, salads, sandwiches and baked potatoes.
That’s exactly what my husband and I did one recent night, when neither of us could figure out what we wanted, and didn’t want to cook. And it hit the spot.
At least we could agree on McAlister’s Deli, which has been open for a few months in Davenport (2198 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport) and in Moline (3929 41st Ave., Moline). It’s everything you’d expect from a chain deli: tasty food, reasonable prices and quick service.
The lighting is quite bright at the Moline location, but the atmosphere is inviting. There are plenty of tables and booths scattered throughout the restaurant, and a center aisle perfectly accommodates a line, which at 6:30 p.m. one recent week night contained only a handful of people and moved quickly.
We each chose and kind of split the choose-two menu options, where you get two halves of a “shareable,” which include a nacho basket and ultimate nachos; a cup of soup; a half sandwich; a half salad; or a half spud, which is one giant potato as opposed to the two potatoes that come with a full spud order.
Basically, no matter how you cut it, you’ll have plenty of food.
I chose the Horseradish Roast Beef & Cheddar sandwich with Black Angus roast beef, sharp cheddar, onions and horseradish sauce on a ciabatta roll. The roll was warm and lightly toasted; the meat was nice and tender; the cheese was flavorful, and the horseradish sauce complemented the other ingredients without overpowering them. (That said, if you’re super into horseradish sauce, you might want to ask for extra!)
I paired my half-sandwich with the Veggie Spud, which was smothered in spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers and a Ro-tel cheese sauce. I couldn’t finish it. I’m not certain how the potatoes are cooked at McAlister's, but this potato tasted like a true baked potato, not microwaved, and the vegetables had a great texture and were not overcooked. (Next time, I might order either a sandwich or a potato but not both, unless I’m particularly hungry!)
My husband ordered the choose two, too, with half of a BLT+A sandwich and a cup of chicken tortilla soup.
The sandwich — topped with applewood-smoked bacon, greens, tomato, avocado, salt and pepper and herb mayo — comes on toasted white bread. While it was more akin to a sandwich I could have made at home, it was better — because I didn’t have to make it. I was worried they’d skimp on the bacon, but there was plenty, and the herb mayo was a nice touch.
The soup was my husband’s favorite part of the meal. It was filling and full of flavor, with chicken, tomato, cilantro, cheese and peppers, and a little pile of tortilla chips for dunking or crumbling into the soup.
Other menu items include a handful of side salads, like potato and a tomato and cucumber, macaroni and cheese, fruit, a kids’ menu, desserts and more.
For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com.
Cookies & Dreams
Stuffed and traditional cookies with insane flavor amalgamations soon will be available at Cookies & Dreams, 217 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
The extension of the bakery operations of Baked Beer & Bread Co., 1113 Mound St., is slated to open in the middle of March, according to a news release.
Cookies & Dreams will offer about a dozen flavors and cookie styles, including one with a blend of chocolate chip and triple chocolate, stuffed with an Oreo and peanut butter, the release states, as well as a strawberry-and-champagne-flavored cookie.
Cookies & Dreams will have late-night hours, and delivery services will be available through third-party providers.
Cookies will range in price from $2.25 to $3 per cookie.
For more information, visit idreamaboutcookies.com.
Yolked
A new, modern brunch space is slated to open in downtown Davenport in August.
Yolked — at 118 4th St., Davenport — will be a sister restaurant to Baked Beer & Bread Co., in the Village of East Davenport. It will feature a full brunch bar, private rooms, event space, an indoor and outdoor patio, and more, according to a news release.
Like Baked, Yolked also will offer over-the-top, dessert-centric dishes for breakfast and lunch, as well as traditional breakfast and lunch dishes ranging in price from $10 to $15, the release states.
LoPiez to acquire Johnny's Pizza and Slices
LoPiez, which opened last summer at 429 E. 3rd St. Suite 1, Davenport, soon will open a second location, taking over Johnny's Pizza and Slices at 2832 Brady St., Davenport.
Johnny's, which opened three and a half years ago in that spot, will close after its business day March 1. The building is expected to re-open as LoPiez on March 13 "for all your delivery needs," according to LoPiez's Facebook page, at facebook.com/LoPiezpizza.
LoPiez offers New York-style pizzas by the pie or slice, calzones and garlic knots. It currently is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit lopiezpizza.com, or call 563-424-1130.
Curry-Out
Curry-Out opened in late January at 1407 30th St., Rock Island, in the former Gendler's Wine & Spirits and Black Ram Restaurant space.
It is accepting carry-out and catering orders from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/pg/CurryOutQC.
Curry-Out offers soups such as chicken tikka (with a special blend of spices), and mulligatawny (made with lentils and vegetables); several types of battered and fried pakoras with everything from cauliflower to fish; crispy pastry shell-stuffed samosas with lamb or potato; a handful of classic Indian dishes such as aloo gobi with potatoes and cauliflower and chana masala with chickpeas in a tomato sauce; build-your-own curry with plenty of meat and vegetarian options; and more.
For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/CurryOutQC or call 309-558-0360.
Aircraft Grill
You'll find appetizers, steaks, pasta, seafood, barbecue and more at Aircraft Grill, which opened in February at 2401 69th Ave., Moline, in the building that formerly housed Bare Bones BBQ and before that the Omelet Shop near the Quad City International Airport.
Appetizers include portobello mushroom fries, cheese curds, breaded calamari strips and more. Aircraft also offers a handful of salads, to which you can add chicken, salmon or sirloin; a slew of sides, including coleslaw, salad, broccoli, french fries, macaroni and cheese, baked potatoes and more; a variety of burgers and sandwiches; chicken and pasta dishes; smoked barbecue dishes; seafood; steaks; and more.
Aircraft Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, call 309-524-4983, or visit aircraftgrill.com.
California Burritos Mexican Grill
Build your own tacos, quesadillas, bowls, salads and, of course, burritos at California Burritos Mexican Grill, which opened a few months ago at 2207 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf.
Tacos are available with a hard or soft shell, and burritos and quesadillas may be made with flour, black bean or spinach tortillas. Toppings and fillings include steak, chicken, carnitas, vegetables, rice, beans, various sauces, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, chipotle ranch, guacamole and more. Other menu items include fish tacos; California fries topped with steak, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream; and kids’ meals with a taco or quesadilla, rice, beans, chips and a drink.
California Burritos is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page. For more information, call 563-888-1982, visit californiaburritosia.com, or find California Burritos on Facebook.
Captain's Table in Moline plans to reopen in June
The parking lot for the new Captain's Table restaurant is so much bigger, a golf cart will be kept on hand to fetch dinner guests.
The new $2 million-plus eatery on Moline's riverfront has companion upgrades that are improving the whole city-owned mini-campus.
In addition to the new building, which features an extra-long deck facing the Mississippi River, and the bigger parking lot, about $1 million in new boat slips will occupy the neighboring Marquis Harbor marina.
"I'm trying to be open by June," said Rob Egger, Captain's Table general manager. "The construction schedule has May 22 as final check-off date."
Despite the many changes, Egger said, he also is keeping several restaurant favorites, including an emphasis on fish.
"I would say we're keeping about 70 percent of the former menu," he said. "I'm also going to be featuring more fish and seafood dishes, and we'll be known as a place to get a good steak and seafood."
Also back by popular demand will be the outdoor concert series, and Egger already has musicians booked, beginning over the July Fourth holiday. The performances were a big draw on good-weather Sundays before disaster struck in January 2018.
Fire consumed the Captain's Table, and the replacement process took much longer than Egger imagined.
"We ended up having to build several feet above grade because of flooding," he said. "Last year's flood took out the boat docks, so we had to replace those.
"The city has been great to work with. They own the building, the property and the marina. The docks are ours, and we lease the restaurant and marina. After the fire, we paid them out the insurance money, which was just north of $1 million."
Keeping the restaurant clear of flooding drove up costs, and designs changed. In the end, the city will have a restaurant that is similar in size to the original. This time, though, it is laid out differently and will be fully handicap-accessible, said Moline Building Official Joe Kuhlenbeck.
"We had to elevate to get it out of the floodplain," he said. "We're looking at the end of May for completion of construction. They then will have to move in the restaurant furniture and equipment."
Asked whether a targeted opening date of June is too ambitious, under the circumstances, Kuhlenbeck said restaurateurs can make short work of a move-in when properly motivated.
And Egger said he is especially motivated, given the long wait to reopen.
"I'm planning on two soft (unofficial) openings, because I'll have 30 to 40 employees to train," he said. "The kitchen's been all redesigned, and the layout is so much better.
"Another nice thing is that I'm getting my core chefs back. We have two dining rooms, and it was really important to me that we not have a bad seat in the house."
The new place also will have seating on the building-length outdoor deck and in the bar for a total capacity of about 260 people.