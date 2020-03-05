You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Restaurant review: McAlister's Deli hits the spot
topical featured
REVIEW

Restaurant review: McAlister's Deli hits the spot

{{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes, the best way to close the “I don’t know; what do you want for dinner?” loop is to call on tried and true deli basics such as soups, salads, sandwiches and baked potatoes.

That’s exactly what my husband and I did one recent night, when neither of us could figure out what we wanted, and didn’t want to cook. And it hit the spot.

At least we could agree on McAlister’s Deli, which has been open for a few months in Davenport (2198 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport) and in Moline (3929 41st Ave., Moline). It’s everything you’d expect from a chain deli: tasty food, reasonable prices and quick service.

The lighting is quite bright at the Moline location, but the atmosphere is inviting. There are plenty of tables and booths scattered throughout the restaurant, and a center aisle perfectly accommodates a line, which at 6:30 p.m. one recent week night contained only a handful of people and moved quickly.

We each chose and kind of split the choose-two menu options, where you get two halves of a “shareable,” which include a nacho basket and ultimate nachos; a cup of soup; a half sandwich; a half salad; or a half spud, which is one giant potato as opposed to the two potatoes that come with a full spud order.

Basically, no matter how you cut it, you’ll have plenty of food.

I chose the Horseradish Roast Beef & Cheddar sandwich with Black Angus roast beef, sharp cheddar, onions and horseradish sauce on a ciabatta roll. The roll was warm and lightly toasted; the meat was nice and tender; the cheese was flavorful, and the horseradish sauce complemented the other ingredients without overpowering them. (That said, if you’re super into horseradish sauce, you might want to ask for extra!)

I paired my half-sandwich with the Veggie Spud, which was smothered in spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers and a Ro-tel cheese sauce. I couldn’t finish it. I’m not certain how the potatoes are cooked at McAlister's, but this potato tasted like a true baked potato, not microwaved, and the vegetables had a great texture and were not overcooked. (Next time, I might order either a sandwich or a potato but not both, unless I’m particularly hungry!)

My husband ordered the choose two, too, with half of a BLT+A sandwich and a cup of chicken tortilla soup.

The sandwich — topped with applewood-smoked bacon, greens, tomato, avocado, salt and pepper and herb mayo — comes on toasted white bread. While it was more akin to a sandwich I could have made at home, it was better — because I didn’t have to make it. I was worried they’d skimp on the bacon, but there was plenty, and the herb mayo was a nice touch.

The soup was my husband’s favorite part of the meal. It was filling and full of flavor, with chicken, tomato, cilantro, cheese and peppers, and a little pile of tortilla chips for dunking or crumbling into the soup.

Other menu items include a handful of side salads, like potato and a tomato and cucumber, macaroni and cheese, fruit, a kids’ menu, desserts and more.

For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News