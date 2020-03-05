Restaurant review: McAlister's Deli hits the spot

Basically, no matter how you cut it, you’ll have plenty of food.

I chose the Horseradish Roast Beef & Cheddar sandwich with Black Angus roast beef, sharp cheddar, onions and horseradish sauce on a ciabatta roll. The roll was warm and lightly toasted; the meat was nice and tender; the cheese was flavorful, and the horseradish sauce complemented the other ingredients without overpowering them. (That said, if you’re super into horseradish sauce, you might want to ask for extra!)

I paired my half-sandwich with the Veggie Spud, which was smothered in spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers and a Ro-tel cheese sauce. I couldn’t finish it. I’m not certain how the potatoes are cooked at McAlister's, but this potato tasted like a true baked potato, not microwaved, and the vegetables had a great texture and were not overcooked. (Next time, I might order either a sandwich or a potato but not both, unless I’m particularly hungry!)

My husband ordered the choose two, too, with half of a BLT+A sandwich and a cup of chicken tortilla soup.