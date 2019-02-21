Having heard stories about Portillo's — including horrendous traffic back-ups caused by people waiting to get in to amazing hot dogs — my husband and I decided to check one out.
A Portillo's opened in April in Peoria, so we drove down for a first-hand account. It's just off Interstate 74 on the north side of town, and we arrived a little after 4:30 p.m. on a Saturday.
There were no traffic backups, and we had our choice of parking places in the lot. We noticed a healthy drive-up line, but it appeared to move along at a good clip, and we walked right in, taking our place behind five other people waiting to order food.
The inside is darker than more fast food restaurants and more decorated. Each Portillo's is built with a diner theme, with variations of '50s, '60s, '70s, '20s and Prohibition decor.
Peoria's is '50s and '60s with music from those decades coming from speakers and lots of framed pictures and artwork — Marilyn Monroe, album covers of The Beatles, advertising, movie posters — interspersed with neon.
As we approached the counter, there were guide ropes and a sign that said, "PLEASE FORM 4 LANES," but there was no need. We placed our order, moved down to the "pick up" spot and had our bag of food in two minutes — 4:47 p.m. to 4:49 p.m.
We were number 42, and when the employee called out, we realized it was wrapped in a rhyming jingle: "Forty-two, I'm looking for you."
Cute.
Others were "fifty-three, come see me," "ninety-four, you're out the door" and "sixty-eight, no more wait."
We sat at our choice of tables and unpacked our food. A jumbo hot dog and an Italian beef with sausage sandwich were recommended as "must haves" by friends who had been to a Portillo's before. So that's what we got, along with French fries, onion rings and a chocolate shake for a total cost of $21.22.
A friend who grew up in Chicago says the Italian beef is the "best representation of what a true Chicago Italian beef sandwich is."
"When I was growing up in the city, there would be vendors on almost every corner selling that sandwich," she said.
We thought it was the tastiest of our five items. The shake and the fries were right up there, too. The hot dog was good and had a lot of stuff on it, but it was a hot dog. The onion rings were unremarkable.
Other menu choices include ribs, salads, a fruit cup, pastas such as double-stuffed cheese ravioli, chicken Parmesan and lasagna, burgers, a chicken sandwich and chocolate cake.
The Peoria location also offers a choice of beers.