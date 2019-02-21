Portillo's history

Portillo's was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo as a hot dog stand called The Dog House in Villa Park, a Chicago suburb.

The stand was located inside a 6-foot by 12-foot trailer without a bathroom or running water. To get the water he needed, Portillo ran 250 feet of garden hose from a nearby building into the trailer.

In 1967, the business was renamed Portillo's and moved to a new building.

In 1983, the first Portillo's drive-thru opened in Downers Grove, Illinois, and almost immediately became known for speedy service.

In 1985 Portillo was featured in Forbes Magazine as an "Up and Comer" and in 1994, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Inc. Magazine.

Today, the chain has 60 locations built or underway, including in Davenport, its first Iowa location.

Portillo's first move outside Illinois was in 2005 to California, followed by Indiana, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Minnesota

Meantime, its menu has expanded to include pastas with homemade sauces, gourmet salads, and hand-made sandwiches. The business also does catering and ships to all 50 states.

Restaurants are themed, including the '20s,'50s, '60s, '70s, old miner and Prohibition.