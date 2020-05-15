Restaurants cautiously reopen for business in Scott Co.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A handful of regulars took their seats Friday morning at Family Restaurant in Davenport, but the place wasn't entirely ready.

The restaurant in the Village Shopping Center, west of NorthPark Mall, will officially open Saturday. Though they seated about a dozen people by 11 a.m., they were urging others who called to wait another day.

"We got some calls, and I told them tomorrow will be better," said manager Kristy Vice. "We have some things to do, like mark off the booths (to create proper distancing). We're also waiting on some supplies and some of our employees."

Customers are not required to wear masks, which would be impossible while eating, anyway. But Vice said Family Restaurant is taking other precautions.

"I try to get them (customers) to use hand sanitizer when they walk in," she said. "Employees wear masks."

At Village Corner Deli, 11th and Mound streets in the Village of East Davenport, the restaurant was resuming indoor dining Friday, having reduced the number of available tables.

The nearby Rudy's Tacos also reopened Friday, but another popular lunch spot in the East Village, 11th Street Precinct, remained closed.