Retail recovery? Moline officials want to help SouthPark succeed

The economic struggles of enclosed malls are impossible secrets to keep, because the vacant storefronts cannot be hidden from public view.
At SouthPark Mall in Moline, an unofficial accounting of stores along the main concourse — from VonMaur to Dillard's Clearance Center — suggests a current occupancy rate of about 50 percent.
Mall officials did not respond to requests for an interview for this story.
"I personally have not had conversations with (mall owner) Macerich about occupancy, but 50 percent would not surprise me," said Bob Vitas, Moline's city administrator. "Obviously, we're concerned about the mall."
Nearly 10 years ago, the city created a tax-increment finance district, or TIF, for SouthPark, hoping to support redevelopment with tax incentives. It briefly paid off, Vitas said.
"There were a lot of out-lot developments — Olive Garden, Taco Bell, the credit union," he said. "I know they are having conversations about additional out-lot developments at the former Gordman's. They haven't come to us to ask for more incentives."
Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said the city is open to ideas for and conversations about mall-area space and how to help SouthPark succeed.
"I have had conversations with city staff about the area, as we are all concerned that it become a thriving space again," she said. "We know that it is not only downtown Moline that needs our attention, and we are rebuilding and retooling our staff and processes to make that happen."
But city officials also know their role in retail recovery at SouthPark is limited for one important reason: They don't own it.
Closures, proposals
Two of the most recent departures from SouthPark were longtime tenants: Chick-fil-A and Victoria's Secret.
Major mall closures are not specific to SouthPark and its Davenport cousin, NorthPark. Throughout the country, enclosed malls are paying the price for online shopping and alternate retail corridors, among other impacts.
The loss in Moline of anchors Sears in 2013 and Younkers in 2018 were among dozens of signature-retail closures nationwide.
Between the losses, Dick's Sporting Goods opened in 2015, occupying part of the space that became available with the demolition of Sears. Some ideas have emerged for reuse of the Younkers space, too, Vitas said, but the pandemic changed things.
"There were conversations about Younkers and an adaptive reuse away from retail and possibly commercial office space," he said. "I think that whole landscape is changing."
While many Americans have gone back to the office after working from home for months or even years during the pandemic, many have not. The long-term impact on commercial office space is yet to be fully realized.
If another plan for Younkers comes up, Vitas said, the city will be eager to help. That is local government's role, after all, he said.
"Be there for them and work with them on programs we might have; that's our role," he said. "The TIF is just one example. If they came to the city tomorrow with redevelopment plans, we would obviously respond."
Athletic-field proposal
The timing could not have been worse.
In the fall of 2019, just a few months before the first cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the U.S., a local developer brought forth a major plan for SouthPark Mall.
While few details now are available, preliminary renderings showed eight athletic fields on the east side of the mall, running nearly parallel to 27th Street. The drawings show a new hotel in the space previously occupied by Gordman's, along with other related amenities.
Alderman Mike Wendt, who represents the third ward in which SouthPark Mall resides, described the proposal as one that resembled the still-growing TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
The per-square-foot price to build such a facility at the mall would have been considerably lower than the cost of building on former farmland, he said. The land already is graded, utilities are in place, and out-lot restaurants and other companion developments already exist, Wendt pointed out
"I do remember that (former mayor Stephanie) Acri had it and brought it up as something they were pursuing," said Ald. Scott Williams, 1st Ward. "It was in the initial stages.
"It was starting to gather some steam, and people were getting excited about it. Then COVID happened. For whatever reason, it dried up."
Rayapati said she had not seen the proposal until forwarded to her last week by a reporter. The developer, who asked to remain anonymous, attributed the lack of action on the proposal to "complicated politics" without explanation.
"There wasn't one person on the council that wouldn't have been thrilled with something for SouthPark Mall," Williams said.
061914-southpark-01
Kathy Jurgens, property manager at SouthPark Mall, stands Thursday in the former food court area and talks about the ongoing project that has demolished the former Sears store and will eventually remove the food court and nearby stores. It's part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center.
Standing near the former Sears store entrance at Moline's SouthPark Mall, Kathy Jurgens, property manager at SouthPark Mall, left, Times reporter Barb Ickes and Aleshia Chiesa, SouthPark marketing manager, talk about the ongoing renovation project at the mall.
Decorative lighting in the food court area that will be removed and recycled at SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois Thursday June 19, 2014. Kathy Jurgens, Property Manager at SouthPark said the ongoing project that has demolished the former Sears store and will eventually remove the food court area and several other nearby stores as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center.
Kathy Jurgens, Property Manager at SouthPark Mall stands in the former food court area and talks about the ongoing project that will eventually remove the food court and several other nearby stores as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center Thursday June 19, 2014.
Decorative lighting in the food court area that will be removed and recycled at SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois Thursday June 19, 2014. Kathy Jurgens, Property Manager at SouthPark said the ongoing project that has demolished the former Sears store and will eventually remove the food court area and several other nearby stores as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center.
Standing under the SouthPark Mall, former food court entrance awning Kathy Jurgens, Property Manager at SouthPark Mall, and Aleshia Chiesa SouthPark Mall Marketing Manager talk about the ongoing project that will eliminate about 250,000 square feet from the 1 million-square-foot mall, all coming from the former Sears store location, food court area and some surrounding stores.
The SouthPark Mall, former food court entrance awning. An ongoing construction project has demolished the former Sears store and will eventually remove the food court and several other nearby stores as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center.
The Food Fair at SouthPark sign in the foor court area will be saved according to Kathy Jurgens, Property Manager at SouthPark Mall during a tour of the ongoing construction project Thursday June 19, 2014.
The former Sears store location has been demolished as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois. The project will eliminate about 250,000 square feet from the 1 million-square-foot mall, all coming from the former Sears store location, food court area and some surrounding stores.
SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois is open for business and continues to prepare for more demolition and construction as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center. The project will eliminate about 250,000 square feet from the 1 million-square-foot mall, all coming from the former Sears store location, food court area and some surrounding stores.
SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois continues to prepare for more demolition as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center. The project will eliminate about 250,000 square feet from the 1 million-square-foot mall, all coming from the former Sears store location, food court area and some surrounding stores.
SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois is open for business and continues to prepare for more demolition as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center. The project will eliminate about 250,000 square feet from the 1 million-square-foot mall, all coming from the former Sears store location, food court area and some surrounding stores.
QUAD-CITY TIMES reporter Barb Ickes, left property manager at SouthPark Mall, Kathy Jurgens and Aleshia Chiesa SouthPark Mall Marketing Manager talk about the ongoing project that will eliminate about 250,000 square feet from the 1 million-square-foot mall, all coming from the former Sears store location, food court area and some surrounding stores.
The ongoing project at SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois has now seen the demolition of the former Sears store and will eventually remove the food court and several other nearby stores as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and update the 40-year-old Moline shopping center. The project will eliminate about 250,000 square feet from the 1 million-square-foot mall, all coming from the former Sears store location, food court area and some surrounding stores.
The Davenport City Council late last year created a new zoning district to help reposition NorthPark Mall and surrounding property for redevelopment.
Dubbed a City Centre District, the rezoning applied to about 140 acres in the area bounded by Northwest Boulevard, Kimberly Road, Brady Street, East 42nd Street, Welcome Way and by the north lot line of NorthPark Mall.
The land previously was zoned general commercial.
The new designation was aimed at creating a strategic route for the city to land future investment by providing commercial tax benefits and shopping and entertainment opportunities within easy reach of a large part of the city.
The mall of the future
The rise of e-commerce, slowing foot traffic and changing consumer habits have hurt malls for decades, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made it worse. But opportunity exists for malls.
So says an October 2021 report, “The Future of Shopping: Creating customer value with retail real estate.”
Here’s what the report found:
“Postpandemic consumers may never shop the way they once did.” To adapt, malls could redevelop space into co-work areas, hotels for hybrid or remote workers, or housing. Or they could turn open storefronts into “click and collect” hubs that sell digitally, but offer curbside pick-up or pick-up lockers rather than delivery.
Pairing stores that share a customer base, called cross-shopping, is a better strategy than the traditional “one-size-fits-all” approach. If a mall has clothing stores, shoppers will also visit footwear, sporting goods, beauty and jewelry stores, research found. A grocery store or big box, like Walmart or Target, and quick-serve restaurants, also encourage people to visit the other stores nearby.
Anchor store vacancies are up in the United States, and the traditional tenants – department stores – may never return. Grocery stores, bowling alleys, sports-related venues, restaurants and casinos may fill those spaces in the future.
Mall owners and retailers should work together to elevate the shopping experience. “Consumers should be able to browse products online, place orders, and choose whether they want to pick up their order or have it delivered,” the report said. The mall mix would include space for “click-and-collect, buy online shop from store, and curbside returns.”
Source: Deloitte Center for Financial Services and the Deloitte Consumer Industry Center