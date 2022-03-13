Retail recovery? Moline officials want to help SouthPark succeed

The economic struggles of enclosed malls are impossible secrets to keep, because the vacant storefronts cannot be hidden from public view.

At SouthPark Mall in Moline, an unofficial accounting of stores along the main concourse — from VonMaur to Dillard's Clearance Center — suggests a current occupancy rate of about 50 percent.

Mall officials did not respond to requests for an interview for this story.

"I personally have not had conversations with (mall owner) Macerich about occupancy, but 50 percent would not surprise me," said Bob Vitas, Moline's city administrator. "Obviously, we're concerned about the mall."

Nearly 10 years ago, the city created a tax-increment finance district, or TIF, for SouthPark, hoping to support redevelopment with tax incentives. It briefly paid off, Vitas said.

"There were a lot of out-lot developments — Olive Garden, Taco Bell, the credit union," he said. "I know they are having conversations about additional out-lot developments at the former Gordman's. They haven't come to us to ask for more incentives."

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said the city is open to ideas for and conversations about mall-area space and how to help SouthPark succeed.

"I have had conversations with city staff about the area, as we are all concerned that it become a thriving space again," she said. "We know that it is not only downtown Moline that needs our attention, and we are rebuilding and retooling our staff and processes to make that happen."

But city officials also know their role in retail recovery at SouthPark is limited for one important reason: They don't own it.

Closures, proposals

Two of the most recent departures from SouthPark were longtime tenants: Chick-fil-A and Victoria's Secret.

Major mall closures are not specific to SouthPark and its Davenport cousin, NorthPark. Throughout the country, enclosed malls are paying the price for online shopping and alternate retail corridors, among other impacts.

The loss in Moline of anchors Sears in 2013 and Younkers in 2018 were among dozens of signature-retail closures nationwide.

Between the losses, Dick's Sporting Goods opened in 2015, occupying part of the space that became available with the demolition of Sears. Some ideas have emerged for reuse of the Younkers space, too, Vitas said, but the pandemic changed things.

"There were conversations about Younkers and an adaptive reuse away from retail and possibly commercial office space," he said. "I think that whole landscape is changing."

While many Americans have gone back to the office after working from home for months or even years during the pandemic, many have not. The long-term impact on commercial office space is yet to be fully realized.

If another plan for Younkers comes up, Vitas said, the city will be eager to help. That is local government's role, after all, he said.

"Be there for them and work with them on programs we might have; that's our role," he said. "The TIF is just one example. If they came to the city tomorrow with redevelopment plans, we would obviously respond."

Athletic-field proposal

The timing could not have been worse.

In the fall of 2019, just a few months before the first cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the U.S., a local developer brought forth a major plan for SouthPark Mall.

While few details now are available, preliminary renderings showed eight athletic fields on the east side of the mall, running nearly parallel to 27th Street. The drawings show a new hotel in the space previously occupied by Gordman's, along with other related amenities.

Alderman Mike Wendt, who represents the third ward in which SouthPark Mall resides, described the proposal as one that resembled the still-growing TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

The per-square-foot price to build such a facility at the mall would have been considerably lower than the cost of building on former farmland, he said. The land already is graded, utilities are in place, and out-lot restaurants and other companion developments already exist, Wendt pointed out

"I do remember that (former mayor Stephanie) Acri had it and brought it up as something they were pursuing," said Ald. Scott Williams, 1st Ward. "It was in the initial stages.

"It was starting to gather some steam, and people were getting excited about it. Then COVID happened. For whatever reason, it dried up."

Rayapati said she had not seen the proposal until forwarded to her last week by a reporter. The developer, who asked to remain anonymous, attributed the lack of action on the proposal to "complicated politics" without explanation.

"There wasn't one person on the council that wouldn't have been thrilled with something for SouthPark Mall," Williams said.

