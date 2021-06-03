Retailers turn to prizes, discounts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

What would you do for Super Bowl tickets? Or a chance to take a cruise?
Perhaps you're ambitions are more modest. How does a free donut sound? A couple of beers? Or 5% off your next purchase at Target?
In the effort to coax more folks into taking the COVID-19 jab, an array of retailers have upped the ante and started offering prizes large and small.
Let's start with one of the more audacious offers: Anheuser-Busch announced plans to give free beer to Americans over the age of 21 on the condition 70% of U.S. adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.
The potentially massive giveaway is part of White House-backed campaign and comes as President Joe Biden turned up the volume of pleas encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated.
Some of the incentives offered by CVS aren't peanuts, either.
CVS Health announced beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win what a CVS new release called " ... one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period."
CVS customers who get vaccinated at the pharmacy can win free cruises, tickets to Super Bowl LVI, and cash prizes. Target also offered $5 off purchases after vaccination in a CVS based in a Target store
Many other retailers are offering incentives. Door Dash has set aside $2 million in gift cards to community health centers to incentivize vaccinations; Krispy Kreme is dangling a free donut to customers who show their vaccination card to prove they are fully vaccinated; at Kroger stored the fully vaccinated can be part of a sweepstakes to win $1 million and free groceries for a year.
Hy-Vee announced starting June every person who completes their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card. The COVID-19 vaccination must be completed between June 1 and November 1, 2021 to receive the gift card. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 14,958.
The number of deaths in Rock Island County tied to the virus remained 328.
Across the state of Illinois, health officials reported 728 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Public health adjusted Scott County's total COVID-19 cases from 21,686 to 21,680 on Thursday. The number of deaths tied to the virus remained 244.
Iowa health officials counted 163 new cases Thursday.
Where to get vaccinated
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.