Retailers turn to prizes, discounts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

What would you do for Super Bowl tickets? Or a chance to take a cruise?

Perhaps you're ambitions are more modest. How does a free donut sound? A couple of beers? Or 5% off your next purchase at Target?

In the effort to coax more folks into taking the COVID-19 jab, an array of retailers have upped the ante and started offering prizes large and small.

Let's start with one of the more audacious offers: Anheuser-Busch announced plans to give free beer to Americans over the age of 21 on the condition 70% of U.S. adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.

The potentially massive giveaway is part of White House-backed campaign and comes as President Joe Biden turned up the volume of pleas encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated.

Some of the incentives offered by CVS aren't peanuts, either.

CVS Health announced beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win what a CVS new release called " ... one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period."