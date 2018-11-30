Retired Davenport Police Capt. David Struckman spent many of his years as the driver for dignitary protection details that spanned from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama.
Struckman remembered fondly the many times he served in the protection details for George Herbert Walker Bush, his wife Barbara, and their son and future president George W. Bush. The former president died late Friday night.
“What a great family,” Struckman said late Friday. “I don’t care about someone’s politics.
“When he was vice president George H. W. Bush he was here a lot,” Struckman said. “He and the Leach (Congressman Jim Leach) family were good friends and they were good friends with then Deere & Co. Chairman William Hewitt.
“Barbara was here a couple of times,” Struckman added. “She was at the Davenport Library for her Family Literacy program.
“We were treated like kings with them,” he said. “George H. W., what a nice person. The entire Bush family was outstanding to work with and they wanted to make sure their guys were taken care of.
“He never made it feel like, ‘I’m President and you are working for me,’” Struckman said. “It was a team. It was, ‘Hey, you guys are part of the detail we’re all in.’ You gave him respect and he gave it right back to you.
“Talking to Barbara was like talking to your grandmother,” Struckman added.
Struckman said that every one of the Secret Service agents he worked with had nothing but good things to say about the family.
“They were all such gentlemen and ladies,” Struckman said. “I can remember when W. was Governor of Texas and he came into the Davenport Municipal Airport. We sat and ate Subway sandwiches at the old terminal and it was like sitting and talking to somebody you work with every day. We got a picture taken and he told me he’d be coming back in three months and that he’d sign it for me personally, and he did.
“That was what the whole family is like,” Struckman said.
When in Washington one year, a friend of Struckman’s who was with the Secret Service set it up so they would run into George Herbert Walker Bush.
“He remembered who I was, not my name, but he recognized my face,” Struckman said. “He was really well-respected by the people that served with him and served under him.
“In my eye, he was someone to be respected and who did his job with dignity and honesty,” Struckman said.