Retired Davenport Police Capt. David Struckman spent many of his years as the driver for dignitary protection details that spanned from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama.
Struckman remembered fondly the many times he served in the protection details for George Herbert Walker Bush, his wife Barbara, and their son and future president George W. Bush. The former president died late Friday night.
“What a great family,” Struckman said late Friday. “I don’t care about someone’s politics.
“When he was vice president George H. W. Bush he was here a lot,” Struckman said. “He and the Leach (Congressman Jim Leach) family were good friends and they were good friends with then Deere & Co. Chairman William Hewitt.
“Barbara was here a couple of times,” Struckman added. “She was at the Davenport Library for her Family Literacy program.
“We were treated like kings with them,” he said. “George H. W., what a nice person. The entire Bush family was outstanding to work with and they wanted to make sure their guys were taken care of.
“He never made it feel like, ‘I’m President and you are working for me,’” Struckman said. “It was a team. It was, ‘Hey, you guys are part of the detail we’re all in.’ You gave him respect and he gave it right back to you.
“Talking to Barbara was like talking to your grandmother,” Struckman added.
Struckman said that every one of the Secret Service agents he worked with had nothing but good things to say about the family.
“They were all such gentlemen and ladies,” Struckman said. “I can remember when W. was Governor of Texas and he came into the Davenport Municipal Airport. We sat and ate Subway sandwiches at the old terminal and it was like sitting and talking to somebody you work with every day. We got a picture taken and he told me he’d be coming back in three months and that he’d sign it for me personally, and he did.
“That was what the whole family is like,” Struckman said.
When in Washington one year, a friend of Struckman’s who was with the Secret Service set it up so they would run into George Herbert Walker Bush.
“He remembered who I was, not my name, but he recognized my face,” Struckman said. “He was really well-respected by the people that served with him and served under him.
“In my eye, he was someone to be respected and who did his job with dignity and honesty,” Struckman said.
(DAV-1) DAVENPORT, Iowa, Sept. 27 -- Vice-President in Iowa -- VP George Bush makes friends with a piglet supporter at Roy Keppy Farm near Davenport. Bush was at the farm to meet about 20 farmers from the First Congressional District to discuss the economy and the effect on farmers. Man holding the piglet is Glen Keppy, son of the host Roy Keppy. 1982 (AP LASERPHOTO) lfmbrlf
Published cutline ...And this little piggy met Vice President Bush George Bush. Following the lead of President Reagan's appearance with a pig in Iowa this summer. Bush took some time Monday, Sept. 27, 1982, in Scott County to greet this piglet with Glenn Keppy on the Keppy farm. (Photo by Larry Fisher)
Republican congressional candidate Ken McMillan gets a hearty handshake from Vice President George Bush at a campaign stop in Milan Tuesday night, Oct. 30, 1984. Bush was stumping for McMillan and U.S. Sen. Charles Percy as part of a five-day swing to boost Republican candidates. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
There were lots of big-name politicians in the Quad-Cities Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1986, but the biggest name was Vice President George Bush. Bush spoke at a luncheon at the Blackhawk Hotel in Davenport. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Barbara Bush and Vice President George H.W. Bush. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
(Bush met with a group of Scott County Republicans on Thursday, March 5, 1987, at the Blackhawk Hotel, Davenport. It was part of a two-day, seven city tour through Iowa. This photo was not published. So, we cannot confirm where it was taken.)
Vice President George H.W. Bush (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
(Bush met with a group of Scott County Republicans on Thursday, March 5, 1987, at the Blackhawk Hotel, Davenport. It was part of a two-day, seven city tour through Iowa. This photo was not published. So, we cannot confirm where it was taken.)
(Bush met with a group of Scott County Republicans on Thursday, March 5, 1987, at the Blackhawk Hotel, Davenport. It was part of a two-day, seven city tour through Iowa. This photo was not published. So, we cannot confirm where it was taken.)
AND NOT A DROP ON THE SUIT -- Frozen yogurt can be pretty messy during a hot, sunny day. But Vice President George Bush does a good job of keeping it off his suit during a visit to Clinton, Iowa, Thursday, July 2, 1987. Bush was grand marshal of the Riverboat Days parade. (Photo by Ted Wiatrowski/Quad-City Times)
Vice president stumps through Bettendorf Vice President George Bush greets one of the hundreds of Q-C residents he encountered Tuesday, Oct. 6, 1987, during an hour-long walk in Bettendorf. More on page 3
BUSH MEETS FUTURE VOTERS: Vice President George Bush was in the Quad-Cities, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1988, spending part of the afternoon answering questions from Davenport Assumption High School students. Bush received a warm welcome from the students, inset, complete with signs. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
VICE PRESIDENT MEETS PRESIDENT: Vice President George Bush covets the title that Mike Schlichting, a student at Davenport Assumption High School holds -- president. Class president Schlichting welcomed Bush during a visit to the school, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1988. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
BUSH MEETS FUTURE VOTERS: Vice President George Bush was in the Quad-Cities, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1988, spending part of the afternoon answering questions from Davenport Assumption High School students. Bush received a warm welcome from the students, inset, complete with signs. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
George H.W. Bush, left, and Barbara Bush pose with their son, George W. Bush, in Rye, N.Y., in 1955. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. Both were hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (George Bush Presidential Library via AP, File)
George H.W. Bush is sworn in as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on Jan. 30, 1976. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo, File)
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush share a toast with Warren H. Phillips, chairman of Dow Jones and Co., right, at a gala in New York celebrating the Wall Street Journal's 100th birthday June 23, 1989. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
First lady Barbara Bush reacts after President George H.W. Bush accidentally stepped on her toe while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a flight to New Jersey on Sept. 22, 1989. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush wave to U.S. Marines during a Thanksgiving visit at the desert encampment in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22, 1990. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, File)
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush wave goodbye as Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu leaves in a helicopter from their home at Walkers Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, on July 12, 1991. The family dog Millie is in the foreground. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)
Former President George H.W. Bush gets a hug from his wife Barbara after he made a successful parachute jump at the U.S. Army's Yuma Proving Ground outside of Yuma, Ariz., on March 25, 1997. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. George Bush is 92 and Barbara is 91. (AP Photo/Mike Nelson, Pool, File)
Former President George H.W. Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after speaking at the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 6, 1997. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
Former President George H.W. Bush embraces former first lady Barbara Bush after she introduced him at the Genesis Women's Shelter Mother's Day Luncheon in Dallas on May 3, 2006. The Bushes, who have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history, were both hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Barbara Bush applies sunscreen to the nose of her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, before the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Houston, Texas, on May 3, 2015. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/George Bridges, File)
HOGP
George H.W. Bush, left, and Barbara Bush pose with their son, George W. Bush, in Rye, N.Y., in 1955. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. Both were hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (George Bush Presidential Library via AP, File)
George H.W. Bush is sworn in as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on Jan. 30, 1976. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo, File)
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush share a toast with Warren H. Phillips, chairman of Dow Jones and Co., right, at a gala in New York celebrating the Wall Street Journal's 100th birthday June 23, 1989. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
First lady Barbara Bush reacts after President George H.W. Bush accidentally stepped on her toe while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a flight to New Jersey on Sept. 22, 1989. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush wave to U.S. Marines during a Thanksgiving visit at the desert encampment in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22, 1990. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, File)
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush wave goodbye as Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu leaves in a helicopter from their home at Walkers Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, on July 12, 1991. The family dog Millie is in the foreground. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)
Former President George H.W. Bush gets a hug from his wife Barbara after he made a successful parachute jump at the U.S. Army's Yuma Proving Ground outside of Yuma, Ariz., on March 25, 1997. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. George Bush is 92 and Barbara is 91. (AP Photo/Mike Nelson, Pool, File)
Former President George H.W. Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after speaking at the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 6, 1997. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
Former President George H.W. Bush embraces former first lady Barbara Bush after she introduced him at the Genesis Women's Shelter Mother's Day Luncheon in Dallas on May 3, 2006. The Bushes, who have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history, were both hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Barbara Bush applies sunscreen to the nose of her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, before the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Houston, Texas, on May 3, 2015. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/George Bridges, File)
