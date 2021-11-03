Retired Major General Mari K. Eder to speak at Butterworth Center, Moline

Retired Major General Mari K. Eder, an expert on strategic communication and leadership, will speak at the Nov. 6 meeting of Rock Island-Moline Branch of the American Association of University Women Nov. 6.
The event starts at 10 a.m. at Butterworth Center, Moline.
Eder served as director of public affairs at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies and as an adjunct professor and lecturer in communications and public diplomacy at the NATO School and Sweden’s International Training Command.
She also held a number of senior positions in the Pentagon, on the Army Staff, and as deputy chiefs of public affairs and of the Army Reserve. She is the author of several books, including “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Stories of Courage, Sacrifice and Grit—the Women of WWII."