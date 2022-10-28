Retired NFL center Randy Grimes to be keynote speaker for Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition

Retired NFL player Randy Grimes, who played center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1983-1992, will be the featured speaker talking about addiction and mental illness for the 5th Annual Live Virtual Event on Tuesday presented by the Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

The event will be held on Zoom from 1-3 p.m.

Grimes will speak about “tackling the stigma of addiction and mental illness.”

Grimes will talk about his personal journey to get off of pain killers after playing in the NFL for the Buccaneers for 10 years.

Grimes encourages other players and those suffering from pain medication addiction to reach out for help. He said the treatment he received at Behavioral Health in Palm Beaches saved his life and gave him back his family.

Since 2009, Grimes and his wife Lydia have reached hundreds of thousands of people through media interviews and audiences. Their strengths are changing or starting the conversations on these topics in an effort to end the stigma, bias, misinformation, blame, and the shame that keep over 120 million Americans fighting something that even those afflicted may not fully understand.

Grimes is a frequent key note speaker for a variety of audiences including students, professional athletes, law enforcement, treatment center professionals, mental health advocates, conference attendees, inmates and community members.

Other sponsors for the event are Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative, Genesis Philanthropy, Center for Alcohol & Drugs Services Inc., UnityPoint Health Robert Young Center.

Space is limited.

To register for the Zoom presentation, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_IFW2-HrrQTSyWcQFXAdQsA