Returning home: Inside the world of Quad-City competitive pigeon racing

An imaginary race track in the sky and a sense of knowing where to fly is all a pigeon needs to find its way back home.

Nestled out in rural Andalusia, three tiny yellow houses in Denny and Jeannine Mosher's backyard are filled with 50 racing pigeons. These aren't your birds hanging out downtown. Racing is bred into them, like retrievers are bred for hunting ducks.

Denny Mosher, secretary for the Moline-East Moline Pigeon Racing Club, has been racing pigeons for 43 years.

"Back in the '70s when I was a kid, you either knew somebody that had pigeons or were related to somebody who had pigeons," Mosher said.

Jeannine, Denny's wife of 32 years, said she never knew pigeon racing was a thing until they got together.

"I just help him," she said. "But it's his sport."

The club dates back to the late 1800s and used to be one of four pigeon racing clubs in the Quad-Cities. The Moline club eventually merged with East Moline.

Pigeon racing began in Belgium in the 1800s and is the sport of releasing specially trained homing pigeons who then return to their loft, or home, over a measured distance. Distances can be anywhere from 100 to 500 miles.

Mosher has won a multitude of races from as far as Oklahoma, about 500 miles.

"(They) let them go in the morning and they were back here that afternoon," Mosher said.

When it comes to training the pigeons, it takes a lot of repetitiveness. Training begins in the coop loft to get them conditioned for racing. Next, the birds are brought outside to practice short-distance flying back to the loft. Slowly, the distance is increased.

"Just like a runner, football player or any athlete, you got to condition yourself," Mosher said.

A pigeon loft is similar to a chicken coop in which each pigeon has its own little place for sleeping, has enough room to fly and features a little screened front porch.

While there is no specific ordinance related to keeping pigeons, state law does allow cities outside of Cook County to regulate but not prohibit the keeping of carrier, racing, hobby or show pigeons.

Jeannine said each coop served a purpose: One is filled with younger pigeons at the beginning of the race season, one with the older ones and another for breeding purposes.

Regardles of regulations, the Moshers clean the pigeon loft every day and bathe the pigeons once a week for easier upkeep of the gray, blanket-like feathers that give off an iridescent shine.

When it comes to race time, the pigeons are shipped to wherever the race begins and are tracked through a chip in an ankle-like bracelet.

Before they take off, the birds walk across a pad that registers them for the race. The chip captures the time and distance after they fly back. It also allows the owner to track where the bird is at any time.

Mosher said he typically retired pigeons after about two or three years. Some move on to a coop for breeding. Mosher gives other pigeons to folks just starting in the racing game.

"I want the winners," Mosher said. "You wouldn't take the last-place Kentucky Derby horse and put it out in the sky."