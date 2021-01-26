Rev. Joe Southwood remembered as caring priest, brother

Joe Southwood grew up next to the St Pius X rectory on 29th Avenue in Rock Island. His father, Duane, who died in 2007, and especially his mother, Eileen Southwood, a truly holy woman, urged their 12 kids to consider a religious vocation. Amid that upbringing, Father Joe Southwood, one of the 12, had no trouble making his choice as early as sixth grade.
He stuck to it, too, amid 14 years of training while learning seven languages, earning a Ph.D. in both philosophy and theology, and through 22 years of service in Mexico City and seven in Rome.
But despite a brief respite of four days — after 22 days in the hospital — Rev. Joseph Southwood, 54, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 22.
His funeral was held Monday in Mexico City with his family attending via Zoom. A memorial service back home is pending.
It is a difficult time for the family, his brother John said, because Joe was only 54, and because of what their brother represented as a priest and a man.
“But the love and support from everyone is helping us get through it.," John said.
That love and support came from both his fellow priests in his order, the Legionaries of Christ, and the Mexican people Southwood served.
“Sometimes, you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone," John said. "When we saw the people of Mexico and how thankful they were that he was in their lives and they thanked our family for giving him to them, it was a great connection to the Mexican people."
Father Joe, as he was called by even his mother, who attended his last Mass via Zoom on Jan. 19, three days before he died, was a unique spirit.
His last words after she agreed he should get some rest after becoming exhausted from saying Mass were, "Thanks mom."
His mother called his familiar smile "Christ-like."
“He was just always a happy-go-lucky kid and loved doing kids’ stuff,” John said. “That’s something that was said in the homily (Monday) when they were just trying to capture his essence was that he never lost this child-like quality that he had.
"It’s just something that everyone (spoke of). He related to the kids because he was very child-like in a way that was very loving and almost innocent. He was just fun to be around because he was always so joyful.”
Joe was the 11th child of 12 in the family. His younger brother, Tom, a bit more playful and mischievous as a kid with his friends, recalls a brother who would pull him and his friends away from trouble “and keep us on the right path.
“He was just one of those kids that always did the right thing,” Tom said.
Ironically, it was Joe who told Tom he didn’t really need to take a language at Alleman since he doubted either of them would ever make it out of the country. Joe did not take any language at Alleman, where he graduated from in 1984, but did learn Spanish, Latin, Polish, Italian, German and Portuguese after high school, per requirements of his order.
Tom also recalled a brother he enjoyed sledding with on the hill behind their house and building, along with friends, a three-story fort from scraps from a nearby construction project one summer.
The last time everyone in the family saw him in person was at a family outing on Lake Springfield in August of 2019. Father Joe had come home for his mother's 94th birthday.
"He loved his family," Tom said. "He loved to take pictures and share the photos and memories."
The family held a Zoom conversation with him his second day out of the hospital — when it looked like he had beat COVID-19. But Father Joe started feeling ill again the next day and by Thursday, he had to be readmitted.
"Yes, I thought he would make it," his 95-year-old mother said. He was released due to a negative COVID-19 test. "Then, boom, his lungs got so filled up, they put him on a ventilator. They did a tracheotomy," Eileen said. "They did everything they possibly could, and it just didn't work."
She praised his doctor for his care and for keeping them informed. And it's clear in what for many would be a troubling time, her faith is sustaining her.
"Mom, she's a rock," Tom said. "She knows what it's all about. She knows we are not here for this lifetime. She's very sad; she's heart-broken."
But she also has another feeling, Tom said. "She's so happy for him that he made his final destination."