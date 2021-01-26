Rev. Joe Southwood remembered as caring priest, brother

Father Joe, as he was called by even his mother, who attended his last Mass via Zoom on Jan. 19, three days before he died, was a unique spirit.

His last words after she agreed he should get some rest after becoming exhausted from saying Mass were, "Thanks mom."

His mother called his familiar smile "Christ-like."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He was just always a happy-go-lucky kid and loved doing kids’ stuff,” John said. “That’s something that was said in the homily (Monday) when they were just trying to capture his essence was that he never lost this child-like quality that he had.

"It’s just something that everyone (spoke of). He related to the kids because he was very child-like in a way that was very loving and almost innocent. He was just fun to be around because he was always so joyful.”

Joe was the 11th child of 12 in the family. His younger brother, Tom, a bit more playful and mischievous as a kid with his friends, recalls a brother who would pull him and his friends away from trouble “and keep us on the right path.

“He was just one of those kids that always did the right thing,” Tom said.