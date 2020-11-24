Rev. Robert 'Bud' Grant returned to ministry with restrictions, supervision following investigation of alleged sex abuse

The Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant has been returned to ministry by the Most Rev. William Joensen, Bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines, following an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor that was reported to have occurred in the Diocese of Des Moines in the early 1990s.

While the report was being investigated, Fr. Grant’s faculties to minister as a priest were suspended by Bishop Joensen and Bishop Zinkula, and he was suspended from teaching at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Although the investigation established misconduct, the allegation did not meet the criteria necessary to take to the Vatican for further review or canonical trial.

For remedial purposes, Bishop Joensen imposed restrictions on the ministry of Fr. Grant and supervision of his activities, which will be in place for at least a year.

The restrictions are as follows:

• No touch policy for anyone younger than 24 years old except for exchanging the sign of peace with handshake or offering blessing during public celebration of the sacraments.

