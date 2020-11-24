Rev. Robert 'Bud' Grant returned to ministry with restrictions, supervision following investigation of alleged sex abuse

The Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant has been returned to ministry by the Most Rev. William Joensen, Bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines, following an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor that was reported to have occurred in the Diocese of Des Moines in the early 1990s.
While the report was being investigated, Fr. Grant’s faculties to minister as a priest were suspended by Bishop Joensen and Bishop Zinkula, and he was suspended from teaching at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
Although the investigation established misconduct, the allegation did not meet the criteria necessary to take to the Vatican for further review or canonical trial.
For remedial purposes, Bishop Joensen imposed restrictions on the ministry of Fr. Grant and supervision of his activities, which will be in place for at least a year.
The restrictions are as follows:
• No touch policy for anyone younger than 24 years old except for exchanging the sign of peace with handshake or offering blessing during public celebration of the sacraments.
• All one-to-one ministry with individual up to 24 years of age, including the celebration of the sacrament of reconciliation, or other academic support is to be in an accessible space visible to the public.
• No individual meeting in a rectory, parish, academic or other setting is permitted when no else is present in the building or natural space (park, outdoor campus setting, etc.).
• Any offsite ministry, course-related or social gatherings with individuals up to 24 years of age must have an adult older than age 24 present.
Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula has determined that Fr. Grant may return to his assignment at St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass.
Fr. Grant met recently with administrators at St. Ambrose University. His suspension from teaching at the University has been lifted, effective with the Spring 2021 semester. Fr. Grant will abide by the restrictions imposed by the Diocese of Des Moines while engaged with St. Ambrose University students and employees.
The Iowa Attorney General and law enforcement in Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott Counties were informed of the report.
Father Grant was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Des Moines in 1984. He attended St. Albert Catholic School, St. Ambrose University in Davenport and the Gregorian University in Rome. He holds a doctorate from the University of Iowa in religious studies. After ordination, he served in team ministry in three Shelby County parishes: St. Mary in Portsmouth, St. Mary in Panama and St. Boniface in Westphalia. He served on the faculty at St. Albert High School from 1988-1994. Since 1994, he has served on the faculty of St. Ambrose University. He has served as a sacramental minister at St. Andrew Parish in Bluegrass, Iowa, since 2008.
Victims of sexual abuse by clergy and their families are encouraged to contact the diocesan Victim Assistance Advocate Sam Porter for counseling opportunities or to file a complaint. Porter can be reached at 515-286-2024 or at Sam.Porter@polkcountyiowa.gov.
