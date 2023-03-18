It will feel a bit more like winter than spring for the 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade that gets underway around 11:30 a.m. in Rock Island and will hit Davenport about 12:15 p.m.

Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the temperature should be in the upper teens to low 20s by the time the parade begins. The high for the day is expected to top out at 27 degrees.

But the wind will be the real issue.

Gibbs said wind chill indices would range from about minus-5 degrees early in the morning to about zero when the parade begins.

“We don’t see the wind chills getting into the lower teens until well into the afternoon,” Gibbs said. “The winds will be with us all day, too.”

A northwest wind will blow at a steady 20 mph most of the day with gusts as high as 30 mph. There also is a chance of snow flurries before noon and a chance of some snow between 1 and 2 p.m.

“There’s a chance of snow after the parade is over, but I’m not too confident we’ll be seeing much,” Gibbs added.

Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick’s Society, said it was cold last year, too, and the turnout was still very good. The parade was held March 12.

“At the staging area last year, the cold just felt Arctic,” Dooley said. “I think the wind chill was about 8 when we were staging.”

The high temperature last year on March 12 was 26 degrees with an overnight low of 9 degrees. The next day, Sunday the 13th, the mercury climbed to 58 degrees.

“We’ve had it worse,” Dooley said. “In 1989 a torrent of freezing rain came down. It was 2-3 inch of slush.”

The parade was delayed about 30 minutes as city snowplows cleaned the hail and slush from the parade route. The paper floats were soggy and icicles hung from the champion Irish setters. The Prophetstown High School Band played its instruments inside the bus, while the Newman “Pride” Marching Band of Sterling, Illinois, braved the puddles in the street and shivered as it played, according to the Quad-City Times article about the event.

On the other side, Dooley said the parade held on Aug. 28, 2021, during the pandemic, was a scorcher.

“I remember that when we were setting up it was already 85 degrees,” he said. “We still had people show up with their floats and walking groups.”

The high temperature that day reached 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.

The first Grand Parade was held in 1986. That was when the parade was held on St. Patrick’s Day. The high temperature that day was 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.

In March 1990, the parade was first held on a Saturday as March 17 fell on that day. The high that day was 48 degrees.

In 1991, 1992 and 1993, the parades were all conducted on Saturdays. But in 1994, the Grand Parade was once again held on St. Patrick’s Day, which was a Thursday. The temperature that day was 48 degrees.

Since 1994, the parade has been held on a Saturday, never before March 12 and never after March 18, Dooley said.

The weather has varied considerably for St. Patrick’s Day in the Quad-Cities.

According to statistics from the National Weather Service, Davenport, the warmest high was 82 degrees for March 17 set in 2012. The coldest low for St. Patrick’s Day is zero set in 1902. The coldest high was 14 degrees also set in 1902, and the warmest low was 56 degree set in 2012.

The wettest St. Patrick’s Day in the Quad-Cities was in 1998 when 1.25 inches of rain fell. The greatest snowfall was in 1984 with 4.3 inches falling. The largest snow depth was 15 inches set in 1960.