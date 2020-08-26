REVIEW: 'Cut Throat City' is violent actioner set in post-Katrina New Orleans

“Cut Throat City,” the second action movie to hit the big screen since the COVID-19 pandemic began, is solid and smart.
Directed by RZA (yes, of Wu-Tang Clan renown) the story begins with graphic, violent imagery, something you might see in a graphic novel.
The images are indeed from a graphic novel, one being created by Blink (Shameik Moore, “Dope”) whom we meet while he chats and smokes weed with three friends: Demetrius Shipp Jr. (“All Eyez On Me”) is Miracle, Denzel Whitaker (“Black Panther”) is Andre and Keean Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel”) is Junior.
The four New Orleans friends prepare for Blink’s wedding to Demyra (Kat Graham, “All Eyez On Me.”)
The ceremony goes beautifully. But after Hurricane Katrina hits, the four find themselves in a desperate situation. “First they flood us, then they push us out,” one of them says about their lives in the Lower Ninth Ward (“lower” denotes the area’s location toward the mouth of the Mississippi River, below the rest of the city. This area drew national attention because of the devastation Katrina left there.)
Blink and his family can’t get help from FEMA. He is turned away for his dream job. The others don’t fare much better.
They decide to make a desperate move: They will commit a casino heist for crime lord Cousin Bass (rapper T. I.) who is quick to punish those who betray him. They also cross paths with other people connected to the criminal element, including characters played by Ethan Hawke as a crooked city council member and Terrence Howard as distinguished-looking criminal known as The Saint, given to quoting Scripture.
Wesley Snipes has a terrific role as Blink’s father, whose shack provides a hiding place for Blink and the others.
The RZA never lets us forget the blight all around Blink and his friends — the environments are part of the story and the motivation for the characters.
The screenplay was written by Paul, or P. G., Cuschieri, whose www.imdb.com biography sounds like a movie in itself: He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Detroit, and has a master’s in theology and liberal studies. He taught in inner-city classrooms in Detroit.
The likeable characters are well-written and believable.
By no means is this a film for kids, or for adults who prefer the "PG-13" rating. Violence lurks at the edge of every frame, and The RZA pulls no punches when brutality erupts — several scenes are cringe-worthy.
It feels shorter than its lengthy running time. And don’t leave during the credits — just when you think it’s over, there’s one more pivotal scene.
