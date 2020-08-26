REVIEW: 'Cut Throat City' is violent actioner set in post-Katrina New Orleans

Blink and his family can’t get help from FEMA. He is turned away for his dream job. The others don’t fare much better.

They decide to make a desperate move: They will commit a casino heist for crime lord Cousin Bass (rapper T. I.) who is quick to punish those who betray him. They also cross paths with other people connected to the criminal element, including characters played by Ethan Hawke as a crooked city council member and Terrence Howard as distinguished-looking criminal known as The Saint, given to quoting Scripture.

Wesley Snipes has a terrific role as Blink’s father, whose shack provides a hiding place for Blink and the others.

The RZA never lets us forget the blight all around Blink and his friends — the environments are part of the story and the motivation for the characters.

The screenplay was written by Paul, or P. G., Cuschieri, whose www.imdb.com biography sounds like a movie in itself: He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Detroit, and has a master’s in theology and liberal studies. He taught in inner-city classrooms in Detroit.

The likeable characters are well-written and believable.