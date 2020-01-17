REVIEW: 'Do little' to see latest CGI train wreck

The first couple of minutes are animated in a charming way to introduce Dolittle, who lives in the Victorian era, and explain how he has become a hermit and grieves a wife lost at sea. The narrator is Emma Thompson, who also voices Dolittle’s companion macaw.

Dolittle lives with his animal companions, which include a gorilla, polar bear, bespectacled dog and a host of other critters.

Dolittle must manage two interruptions. One is a boy who accidentally has shot a squirrel, and brings the little creature to Dolittle to heal it. The other is a girl who tells Dolittle he has been summoned to tend Queen Victoria, who may be on her deathbed.

Dolittle and his animal companions suspect foul play. They set sail to an island where the only cure, which comes from a rare fruit, can be found.

Animals utter lame one-liners while the CGI creatures seem to be in a film different from the one containing the humans. The interaction never appears to be genuine.

The setting is Victorian England, so why does the script pander to its audience with current phrases and slang like “It’s show time!” and characters referring to each other as “bro?” What an insult to the audience.