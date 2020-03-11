REVIEW: 'Emma.' maintains sensibility of Jane Austen novel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emma lives with her cranky father (the wonderful Bill Nighy,) who is forever feeling a life-threatening draft somewhere.

Emma is a match-maker, and has her own reasons for partnering the people she does.

Her best friend Harriet Smith (Mia Goth, “Suspiria”) lives for Emma’s approval. She is not as wily or worldly as Emma, and so asks Emma for guidance when it comes to matters of the heart.

George Knightley (Johnny Flynn, television’s “Les Miserables”) is a childhood friend of Emma’s who is a fixture in the Woodhouse home. He knows what a meddler Emma is, and continues to put her in place while she controls, or tries to control, everyone around her.

For those who love the novel, the previous film versions and “Downton Abbey,” this is sure to be a delight. The intricate costumes, the beautiful sets and the cinematography are wonderful to behold.

The music is part of the joy of this film, with a score by Isobel Waller-Bridge and David Schweitzer. English folk songs are part of tunes, too, and I immediately recognized the voice of Maddy Prior, known for the English folk-rock band Steeleye Span.