Review: Whitey's pumpkin ice cream signals shift from hot summer to cozy fall
Review: Whitey's pumpkin ice cream signals shift from hot summer to cozy fall

It seemed as if fall was just waiting for Sept. 1 to creep in. After a couple of days of steady rain temperatures dropped a good 10 degrees, signaling that initial shift from blistering summer to mild fall. 

There's no better — or yummier — sign of this shift than Whitey's Ice Cream's pumpkin flavor. Before pumpkin pie, bars, and soup comes this chilled, delicious treat.

There are a few different ways to enjoy this seasonal flavor, such as by itself in a cone or mixed into a shake. I, being a glutton for pumpkin, tried both the single flavor and the pumpkin pie shake. 

On its own, the pumpkin ice cream is a sweet embodiment of fall. Creamy and rich, perfectly paired with a waffle cone.

The pumpkin pie shake certainly lives up to its name — it was my favorite Thanksgiving dessert in a cup. Pumpkin ice cream mixed with Whitey's Graham Central Station and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon beats every other fall-themed cold drink. Be warned though, this treat is a meal all its own, and I wouldn't get a bigger size than a small.

Pumpkin ice cream won't be around forever at the Quad-Cities favorite ice cream chain, so grab some before it — and the last of summer, which makes ice cream so enjoyable — is gone. 

