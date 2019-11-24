REVIEW: You'll feel neighborly after 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

The most hard-hearted Scrooge will end up feeling neighborly after seeing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” an ode to the late Fred Rogers and a reporter who couldn’t believe the man he saw was the real deal.

Matthew Rhys (he played Daniel Ellsburg in “The Post”) stars as Lloyd Vogel, a cynical reporter whose character is the star of the show.

Lloyd is angry. His past has given him plenty to be angry about. His hard-drinking father Jerry (Chris Cooper) abandoned Lloyd’s mother while she was dying, and Lloyd never has forgiven him. The two have an out-and-out brawl at the wedding of Lloyd’s sister, and Lloyd, who becomes more irked than ever, ends up with a wounded nose and injured pride.

With his nose shining like a beacon of distress, Lloyd heads to the interview with Fred Rogers, whom he meets on the set of the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" show.

Rogers (Tom Hanks) is there to greet him. Lloyd watches while exasperated crew members impatiently wait for Fred, who takes his time talking to a little boy visiting the set with his parents. “Can we fire him?” one growls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}