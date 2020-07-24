Reward raised, search continues in Breasia Terrell case

What sparked much of that coverage was a segment of NBC Dateline’s Missing in America dedicated to Breasia’s disappearance and a story featured on NBCnews.com.

Each story included an interview with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, and other family members. Lankford has never wavered in her insistence her daughter is alive and can be found. All of the major outlets — Nancy Grace, NBC and the New York Post — have provided regular updates on developments in case.

There were a number of developments this week. On Wednesday, July 22, the Davenport Police held a press briefing where it was announced the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Omaha, Neb., Office announced it was adding $6,500 in reward money to augment the $3,500 offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities for any information regarding Breasia’s location or anyone involved in her disappearance..

By Friday, the FBI office in Omaha announced it will offer a full $10,000 reward. The reward is separate from a $3,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, the department said in the release.