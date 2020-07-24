Reward raised, search continues in Breasia Terrell case

It’s been 14 days since Davenport 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing.
Since that time it was determined she and her younger half-brother spent the night of Thursday, July 9, at the apartment of Henry Dinkins. By the next morning she was gone. Breasia was listed as a missing juvenile Friday, July 10, and searchers started scouring Credit Island and a number of local parks.
Late Friday, July 10, Dinkins was arrested and booked on sex offender-registration and probation-violation charges.
The search moved to vast rural stretches of Clinton County, and Tuesday, July 15, marked the first pivotal developments in the case: Dinkins was named a “person of interest” in Breasia’s disappearance. At 1:30 a.m. a statewide Amber Alert was issued for the little girl. It was canceled hours later, then reinstated.
That same day, a national news program first picked up Breasia’s story, as Nancy Grace’s CrimeOnline dedicated a 37-minute episode of CrimeStories to the mystery surrounding the disappearance. The program also aired on Sirius XM’s Channel 11 and on the subscriber-based streaming channel FOX Nation.
In the days that followed, the search for Breasia narrative has appeared on the Oxygen Network, the New York Post’s website and a number of online sites dedicated to missing persons.
What sparked much of that coverage was a segment of NBC Dateline’s Missing in America dedicated to Breasia’s disappearance and a story featured on NBCnews.com.
Each story included an interview with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, and other family members. Lankford has never wavered in her insistence her daughter is alive and can be found. All of the major outlets — Nancy Grace, NBC and the New York Post — have provided regular updates on developments in case.
There were a number of developments this week. On Wednesday, July 22, the Davenport Police held a press briefing where it was announced the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Omaha, Neb., Office announced it was adding $6,500 in reward money to augment the $3,500 offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities for any information regarding Breasia’s location or anyone involved in her disappearance..
By Friday, the FBI office in Omaha announced it will offer a full $10,000 reward. The reward is separate from a $3,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, the department said in the release.
The press briefing held Wednesday also had a strange moment. In response to a reporter who asked “Has (Breasia’s) family been cooperative the whole time?” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski paused for a full 8 seconds before saying: “We’re definitely focusing on family and definitely interviewing family members. I think the cooperation lever – that’s something that may come out later on.”
The answer clashed with the first press briefing, held Tuesday, July 14, where Sikorski stressed investigators were working with Breasia's family.
During the Wednesday, July 22, press conference Sikorski also confirmed the Davenport Police were “executing a number of warrants” and searches.
