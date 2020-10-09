 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamation for Scott, Muscatine and other counties
topical

Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamation for Scott, Muscatine and other counties

{{featured_button_text}}
090420-qc-nws-cleanup-003

The city of Davenport has collected nearly 215,000 cubic yards of tree debris, with more to go, following the Aug. 10 derecho.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced she has extended a disaster proclamation for counties impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho until Nov. 8.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties, according to the governor's office.

Earlier this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced its Disaster Recover Center in Davenport will remain open longer the previously announced. The center, located at Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2828 Eastern Ave., will now close permanently at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

The center will offer drive-through service. Individuals are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting.

Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA. Individuals can mail, fax or submit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov as well. Information on options can be found in their FEMA letter.

For assistance, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
Local News

As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

  • Updated

 The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.

Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing  hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News