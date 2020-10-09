Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamation for Scott, Muscatine and other counties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced she has extended a disaster proclamation for counties impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho until Nov. 8.
The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties, according to the governor's office.
Earlier this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced its Disaster Recover Center in Davenport will remain open longer the previously announced. The center, located at Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2828 Eastern Ave., will now close permanently at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
The center will offer drive-through service. Individuals are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting.
Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA. Individuals can mail, fax or submit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov as well. Information on options can be found in their FEMA letter.
For assistance, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
