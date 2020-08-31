Reynolds Ford about to become Kunes Ford of East Moline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reynolds Ford is in the process of changing hands.

Frustrated that another deal to sell his Ford franchise in East Moline was not coming together, Doug Reynolds contacted Greg Kunes, whose Kunes Country Auto Group already had 28 franchises, about eight of them in the RV business.

That was in the first week of August, said Jennifer Myers, the marketing manager for Kunes Country Auto Group.

As the two men already knew each other, it did not take long from that point to reach a deal. By Aug. 10, Kunes already had people in place, running the franchise.

“It was a very quick agreement,” Myers said.

The sale could be finalized by Oct. 1, but Myers noted, “We are working through the franchise agreement before we can set a closing date.”

“We are excited to be in that market area,” she added, noting that Kunes Country Auto Group had been eyeing the Quad-Cities for some time. “A number of our team members that work in Sterling and Morrison are from the area.

“We are very excited to have our first store there.”