Reynolds Ford about to become Kunes Ford of East Moline

Reynolds Ford is in the process of changing hands.
Frustrated that another deal to sell his Ford franchise in East Moline was not coming together, Doug Reynolds contacted Greg Kunes, whose Kunes Country Auto Group already had 28 franchises, about eight of them in the RV business.
That was in the first week of August, said Jennifer Myers, the marketing manager for Kunes Country Auto Group.
As the two men already knew each other, it did not take long from that point to reach a deal. By Aug. 10, Kunes already had people in place, running the franchise.
“It was a very quick agreement,” Myers said.
The sale could be finalized by Oct. 1, but Myers noted, “We are working through the franchise agreement before we can set a closing date.”
“We are excited to be in that market area,” she added, noting that Kunes Country Auto Group had been eyeing the Quad-Cities for some time. “A number of our team members that work in Sterling and Morrison are from the area.
“We are very excited to have our first store there.”
Originally, the Clinton Auto Group was expected to close on a deal with Reynolds Ford in April, but it never came about.
A new general manager has already been hired for Kunes Ford of East Moline. Jay Irwin — who oversaw Kriegers in Muscatine and DeWitt — is the new general manager and is already on site in East Moline.
Myers said all employees at the soon-to-be former Reynolds have been retained.
Irwin said he does not foresee the dealership in East Moline selling RVs.
“I don’t think that's in the plans at this point,” he said.
Kunes does have an RV location in Monmouth, Ill., where it also sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, but most of its RV sales are at its Wisconsin stores.
Kunes Country Auto Group is based in Delavan, Wisconsin, where it began in 1996. The company has only been selling RVs for about two years.
The Kunes organization appealed to Irwin, who used to be at Reynolds Ford a while back.
“Just an exciting organization,” Irwin said of Kunes. “I know some people that work with them. They do some great things both for their own people and the community. It’s just a big and growing company. It just felt like a great opportunity.”
