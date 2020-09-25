Reynolds orders another week of bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bars in Johnson and Story counties will have been closed for more than five weeks if they are allowed to reopen when an extended emergency health proclamation issued Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds expires next week.

The latest order, a response to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to go until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 4.

Reynolds began a series of bar closure orders Aug. 27, initially affecting bars in six counties where new COVID-19 cases were surging.

But while she rescinded her order early for bars in four counties — Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk — the governor has continued to make bars in the communities around the University of Iowa and Iowa State University stay closed.

The order includes bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs, country clubs or other social or fraternal clubs, including wedding reception venues. Impacted businesses must be closed to the public, but may sell alcoholic beverages to-go.

In the two counties, restaurants — defined as making more than half of on-site consumption sales from food rather than alcohol — may remain open but must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.