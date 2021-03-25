Reynolds, Pate blast U.S. House review of Iowa's 2nd Congressional District challenge

Hart's campaign argues the contest is the proper avenue for Congress to fulfill its duty and ensure that all Iowa voters have their voices heard and uphold voter’s constitutional right to have their legal ballots counted.

Reynolds and other Republicans, including Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, have seized on wording in Hart's legal brief asking the House panel "depart from Iowa law, and adopt counting rules that 'disenfranchise the smallest possible number of voters.'"

"Rita Hart isn’t just asking Congress to overturn a state-certified election. She’s asking Democrats to throw out Iowa law in deciding which votes to count," Reynolds said.

Hart's campaign argues Iowa law prevented legally cast but wrongly rejected ballots from being included in the recount. Iowa Code states recount boards may consider only ballots considered by county canvass boards, even if made aware of legally cast ballots excluded from the initial count.

House committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., in a statement issued Wednesday, argues the House has a constitutional obligation "to ensure the will of the people, through their votes, is reflected in the final composition of the House.