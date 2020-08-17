Reynolds praises 'heroic efforts' after storm

CEDAR RAPIDS — When President Donald Trump visits Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to impress on him the “extensiveness” of the impact of last week’s hurricane-force storm that caused at least $4 billion in damages to homes, businesses and crops.

“Just the impact,” she said about what she wants Trump to see when he is on the ground in Iowa.

Trump called the governor Aug. 11 — the day after the storm — “but it was so early on that we didn’t have a full comprehension of the enormous amount of destruction and damage. Every day, we just continue to see more and more.”

On Monday, Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Iowa that triggered the release of federal funds to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm in 16 counties, including Linn and Johnson.

“I just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa, who had an incredible windstorm like probably they’ve never seen before,” the president told reporters on the White House South Lawn before boarding Marine One for a Midwest trip. “It really did a lot of damage.”