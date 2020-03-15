Reynolds recommends Iowa schools close for a month

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a statement Sunday night. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Reynolds said she was making her recommendation in consultation with the health officials based on federal guidelines. Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new recommendation Sunday for organizers of gatherings of 50 or more to cancel or postpone events for eight weeks. But the advisory did not apply to day-to-day operations such as schools, colleges and businesses.
State health officials were notified Sunday of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 — bringing the known total to 22 positive cases.
According to the state Health Department, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County; one is a middle-age adult between 41-60; the other is younger then 18.
“The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
One of Sunday’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the number of positive cases to increase.
State officials said they are developing policies to ensure continued access to child care during this time of emergency, including meals for low-income students.