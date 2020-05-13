Reynolds reopens more Iowa businesses, claims virus activity on ‘downward trend’ in most counties

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced the re-opening of some businesses in 22 counties where the new coronavirus has been more active.
The latest order in Reynolds’ phased-in approach of re-opening Iowa businesses matches the relaxed restrictions in those 22 counties to the previously relaxed restrictions in the state’s other 77 counties.
In other words, starting Friday statewide, restaurants, fitness centers, libraries, salons and barber shops, tanning facilities, and tattoo parlors, among others, may be open.
Those businesses, however, must operate at 50 percent of their capacity, and incorporate social distancing measures to ensure the safety of workers and customers.
Bars, casinos, movie theaters, amusement parks, swimming pools, and playgrounds, among others, must remain closed at least through May 27, according to the governor’s order.
Reynolds said she made the decision to re-open more businesses because Iowa’s health care system is equipped to handle the virus’ spread at its current rate, state public health officials are seeing a downward trend in new cases in most counties, and because expanded and targeted testing efforts by the state enables her administration to monitor and address virus activity.
“These positive signs give me confidence that we’re on the right path and we’re ready to take additional steps forward,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the global pandemic. “We can and must reopen our economy. We can restart in a stable safe and responsible way. And we can slow the spread protect the health of Iowans and their livelihood and protect the health care system in the long run.”
Reynolds made the announcement on a day when the number of deaths in Iowa related to COVID-19 continued to climb. The state public health department on Wednesday confirmed 17 new COVID-related deaths, making this the deadliest seven-day stretch since the virus first was confirmed in Iowa in early March.
The state has averaged 12.4 deaths over the past seven days. That average does not include the high-water mark of 19 deaths reported on May 5.
Reynolds and a state public health department spokeswoman said deaths are a “lagging indicator,” meaning typically the most severe effects of the virus do not display until seven to eight days after being diagnosed.
The state on Wednesday also reported 388 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, 36 of which were admitted in the past 24 hours. Those numbers have been plateauing, if not falling slightly, over the past week.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned this week in his testimony to the U.S. Senate that states and cities that reopen businesses too soon face the potential for serious public health consequences.
“My concern that if some areas — cities, states or what have you — jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” Fauci said.
Reynolds said one of the reasons she felt confident moving forward with her plan is because she said Iowa’s health care system would be able to deal with a sudden surge in new cases.
“That’s why we’ve done it in a very responsible, safe and stable manner,” Reynolds said during her briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “That’s why we’re doing it in a phased approach. That’s why we didn’t just rip the Band-Aid off or flip a light switch. We’re being very methodical in the way that we move forward.”
Reynolds’ announcement of more relaxed mitigation requirements was met with criticism from the Iowa Democratic Party and the liberal issue advocacy organization Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.
Reynolds defended her order by saying it was based on what she said were encouraging data trends.
“We’re going to continue do what we’ve been doing: we’re going to base it on Iowa data, we’re going to monitor on a daily basis, and we’re going to be responsible in the way that we move forward. I have full confidence in Iowans and I have full confidence in our businesses to do the right thing,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to continue to move forward. We’re going to do it in a safe and responsible manner, and hopefully we’ll continue to see good signs and we can continue to get Iowa back on track.”
