Reynolds signs new proclamation ordering additional closures

B. Planned large gatherings and e*vents must be canceled or postponed until after termination of this disaster.

SECTION FIVE. All auctions with more than 10 people present in person are hereby prohibited until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020, at all locations and venues, except for livestock auctions that only include food animals, which may continue to operate so long as there are no more than 25 people present in person. People who remain inside parked cars, trucks, or other enclosed motor vehicles shall not be counted in considering the number of people present, provided all people remain inside the vehicle at all times, and the vehicle remains enclosed with all windows, sunroofs, and convertible tops closed.

ENFORCEMENT BY PEACE OFFICERS

SECTION SIX. In conjunction with the Department of Public Health pursuant to Iowa Code §§ 29C.18 and 135.35, all peace officers of the state are hereby called upon to assist in the enforcement of the provisions of this Proclamation.

SALES OF ALCOHOL EXTENSIONS