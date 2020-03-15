Reynolds recommends Iowa schools close for a month

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a statement Sunday night. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Reynolds said she was making her recommendation in consultation with the health officials based on federal guidelines. Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new recommendation Sunday for organizers of gatherings of 50 or more to cancel or postpone events for eight weeks. But the advisory did not apply to day-to-day operations such as schools, colleges and businesses.

State health officials were notified Sunday of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 — bringing the known total to 22 positive cases.

According to the state Health Department, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County; one is a middle-age adult between 41-60; the other is younger then 18.