RI Arsenal Fire Department rescue boaters at Lock and Dam 15

The Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department was called to a river rescue Thursday evening after a boat with two men aboard ran out of gas and ended up against the roller dam at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island.

Rock Island Arsenal authorities were sent to Lock and Dam 15 at about 6:10 p.m. after a report came in that a disabled boat was up against the roller dam.

The stranded boat, a Tracker fishing boat with two men aboard, was afloat and was up against the roller dam.

Two fishermen in a flat-bottom fishing boat attempted to help the stranded men, but the Tracker boat began taking on water.

The two fishermen in the flat-bottom boat told authorities that the Tracker boat had run out of gas and that it was taking on water.

The two men in the Tracker boat could be seen bailing water from the craft.

Arsenal firefighters used their rescue boat to pull the stranded craft to safety.

No one was injured.

