Rock Island has a lot of lots for sale – and for only $5.
The H.O.M.E. (Home Ownership Made Easy) program began June 12, and already seven applicants have applied for the 27 lots listed at rigov.org, the city’s website.
"I think it’s a great deal," said Mark Sikes, Rock Island’s development program manager. "We are pleased with the turnout so far. We are pushing to make this a successful program."
There are some requirements. A person is expected to live at the property for the first five years, as well as build on an open lot within six months.
There also are additional breaks, besides the incredibly low cost of the lot. The real estate closing fees are paid for by the city.The fees are waived for permits that are applied for. The program is not restricted to first-time home-buyers. And participants qualify for the Rock Island New Construction Property Tax Incentive Program, which requires the property to be owner-occupied.
To be eligible, H.O.M.E. participants must secure financing and provide proof of financing, but specific lenders are not required. In terms of construction, generally any home builder is fine.
"However, potential program participants would want to approach this this as long as whomever they go with for the building is registered with the city as a general contractor," Sikes said.
The 10-step program offers lots 5,200 square feet to 16,800 square feet, Sikes said. Rock Island requires lots to be at least 5,000 feet to be deemed "buildable."
Most of the 27 lots offered are in the western and northwestern part of Rock Island, Sikes said, though some are south and east of that area.
Rock Island is doing the program because, over the years, it has acquired lots for various reasons, including property containing condemned buildings on property where the owner could not pay the taxes.
"The city owns too much land," Sikes said. "We have acquired these parcels over time. These are the first 27 lots that we have."
If these sell, he said, additional lots could be offered. Sikes said the program is designed to spur residential development, improve properties and increase the tax base and, with it, taxes for Rock Island.
"It’s an all-around great program; it really is," Sikes said. "You get an infusion into the community as well as far as new homes and things of that nature.
"Having a bunch of vacant lots lying around isn’t pretty to look at," he said. "So, ideally, the community appreciates action and development in their community on these sites."
Currently there is no deadline to participate in the program. In less than a month, he said, H.O.M.E. will have its first applicant go beyond the financing stage.
"We have gotten a lot of positive feedback with the program since we went live with the program," Sikes said. "We are just three weeks into it. I think we are going to see this program become successful."
Interested people can contact Sikes at 309-732-2900 to start the 10-step process rolling.