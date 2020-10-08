RI City Council listens to ideas on future of downtown

When George Crouse moved to downtown Rock Island just a few years ago, there was a stigma of it being a high crime area.
Crouse works for the Rock Island Arsenal and lives just five minutes from his job. He was one of dozens of people who dialed in or logged on to a virtual meeting of the Rock Island City Council to provide ideas as to what possibly can be done to improve the downtown and its image.
Some of the stigma of downtown Rock Island being a high crime area, “is unfounded,” Crouse said. “I walk my dogs all the time and it’s really not dangerous. But that stigma is very hard to overcome.”
The ideas flowed from residents and business-owners alike.
Nicole Watson-Lam, moved her store, Ms. Brimani's Beauty Supply and Hair Salon, from its original site on 11th Street to its new location at 1709 2nd Ave., in the District of Rock Island.
Watson-Lam said there are a number of vacant buildings downtown that are in disrepair. Additionally, the downtown needs a place that is a focal point, an attraction, to draw people downtown who will then shop and eat at the local businesses.
“We have a lot of empty buildings that are not being maintained and it looks like a haunted house downtown,” she said. “One of the problems is we’re landlocked, so we have to tear something down to build something new.” There are often restraints on historical buildings, she said, adding that, “I understand they have value and we want to keep that, but at some point in time we have to have a balance, and we can’t build something new unless something is torn down.”
Former Mayor Mark Schwiebert said that people have been watching what is happening to the downtown “with increasing sadness.”
“It’s not necessary with the strengths we have in the downtown,” Schwiebert said. “We have good bones downtown with strong professional, financial, service and entertainment sectors.”
With a number of historic designations there should be money available in historic tax credits and other incentives to draw investment into downtown Rock Island.
The city, he said, needs to package that and market the downtown.
Support Local Journalism
Rock Island resident Vince Thomas said the mall in the District of Rock Island, needs to be taken down and the street reopened so that people will have access to the businesses.
Kyle Peters, who owns the Daiquiri Factory in the District of Rock Island, said he has looked over the city’s plans from 2007 through 2015, and many of the suggestions being made at the meeting had been made during the past years.
“The problems, the issues, the pros and cons, have never really changed,” Peters said.
To change the reputation, perception and the nature of downtown Rock Island, is going to require “money and creativity and we have to back it up with substance. It can’t be fluff.”
Jon Keim, owner of Huckleberry’s Great Pizza and Calzones, said that he could not survive if he didn’t have customers crossing the Mississippi River from Davenport, Bettendorf, and other points.
What he does as a businessman is make sure that he has made a connection with the customers and that they now have a perception that they will take with them. “We make sure that when they leave we are still connected,” Keim said.
That’s what Rock Island needs to do, he said. Build relationships. “Let’s do what we do well and let it organically grow.”
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms admitted that many of the ideas are excellent and a number of them have been thought of before. But, it all comes down to money, and the city is going to have to make a commitment to find the funds.
Thoms said that he would like a task force selected to determine how best to get people to invest in the downtown in a way that people will be drawn to downtown.
Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker, whose ward encompasses the downtown, said he will insist that the task force be more like Davenport’s Downtown Partnership or some type of formal independent entity that will work for the long-term betterment of downtown.
Too often there have been short-term solutions when what is really needed is “sustainable growth.”
“We need an independent and responsible entity that is responsible for taking care of all the issues of downtown,” Parker said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.