RI City Council listens to ideas on future of downtown

When George Crouse moved to downtown Rock Island just a few years ago, there was a stigma of it being a high crime area.

Crouse works for the Rock Island Arsenal and lives just five minutes from his job. He was one of dozens of people who dialed in or logged on to a virtual meeting of the Rock Island City Council to provide ideas as to what possibly can be done to improve the downtown and its image.

Some of the stigma of downtown Rock Island being a high crime area, “is unfounded,” Crouse said. “I walk my dogs all the time and it’s really not dangerous. But that stigma is very hard to overcome.”

The ideas flowed from residents and business-owners alike.

Nicole Watson-Lam, moved her store, Ms. Brimani's Beauty Supply and Hair Salon, from its original site on 11th Street to its new location at 1709 2nd Ave., in the District of Rock Island.

Watson-Lam said there are a number of vacant buildings downtown that are in disrepair. Additionally, the downtown needs a place that is a focal point, an attraction, to draw people downtown who will then shop and eat at the local businesses.