Illinois Republican attorney general candidate Erika Harold will be one of the featured speakers Sunday when the Rock Island County Republicans hold their annual Ronald Reagan BBQ in Milan.
Rock Island County Republican Chairman Drue Mielke will host the event, which he said is open to everyone.
"It's an outreach to Democrats, too," Mielke said. "It's a bi-partisan event. We are reaching out to the whole community."
The barbecue fund-raiser will take place at the Pinnacle Country Club, 11928 Knoxville Road, from 2-6 p.m.
The speaking schedule begins at 3 p.m, and will include state Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia; state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna; Russell Christ, candidate for county clerk; Jim Dodge, candidate for treasurer; Keko Martinez, candidate for Rock Island County sheriff; and Rock Island County board candidates.
"Erika Harold will be there, and I'm really excited about that," Mielke said. "Sen. Anderson and Rep. McCombie are currently in office, so people can hear directly from their representatives. It's an event to bring people together and to get our message out."
The barbecue will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, baked beans, pasta salad, cole slaw and potato salad. A cash bar will be available. Tickets cost $15 for adults and children age 13 and older. Families cost $35.
Reservations can be made online at www.ricogop.org.