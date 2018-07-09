Nine days before the fate may be sealed for the historic Rock Island County Courthouse, more than 40 people who want it saved gathered Sunday for a "This Place Matters" celebration in front of the 123-year-old building at 210 15th St., Rock Island.
"To have the county board decide this building's history — this building will stand for another 100 years at least” — is a "complete lack of respect for historic preservation, of what the history of this building has meant to the city of Rock Island, what this building will mean for generations if it is left to its own development," said Drew Starenko of Rock Island's Broadway Historic District.
"I would plead with the county board members to take a step back and look at what this building was in the past, what this building will be in the future," he said. “Otherwise, it's just arrogance to judge on this building at this particular time in its history."
The county board is scheduled to vote July 17 on whether to turn the courthouse over to the Public Building Commission for demolition. The board is divided on whether to save the courthouse, built in 1895-97, or demolish it. Renovation estimates have run as high as $20 million.
Board members have approved a resolution that expires July 18 stating the Public Building Commission will retain $1.6 million, allotted for the Justice Center annex construction, to pay to abate asbestos in the courthouse, demolish it and install landscaping, berms and security bollards. The agreement includes paying to move the recorder’s office and court services.
Some county board members dispute the legality of using bond money for the county office building renovations and relocating office equipment and staff into renovated spaces.
Construction of the new $28 million Justice Center annex is almost complete. There are plans for green space and a possible addition to the annex for the courthouse site.
"We are hoping that we can change the county board's mind, to step back and look," said Diane Oestreich, secretary of the Rock Island Preservation Society which organized Sunday's rally."They are making decisions based on inadequate information."
Oestreich said it's illegal to use annex bond funds to demolish the courthouse.
Sunday's event organizers asked for petition signatures supporting renovation of the courthouse. The Rock Island and Moline preservation societies are raising money for potential legal action to stop the demolition and market the courthouse for proposed renovation.
Their online campaign at gofundme.com/savetherockislandcourthouse has raised $2,140 toward a $25,000 goal.
Preservationists said the passing of an Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Credit is an opportunity for Rock Island County to attract investors to participate in a public/private alliance to renovate and reuse the courthouse. They want the county board to work with them and Landmark Illinois, to conduct a professional evaluation of the reuse options, according to the gofundme page.
The fundraiser aims to support an evaluation, create marketing materials and information about the courthouse, expand the search for investors beyond the area, and bring potential investors on-site to see the courthouse and meet with county officials.
"What does it say about a county named Rock Island that it doesn't respect its majestic stone courthouse?" said Bill Handel, a retired architect from Davenport. "By keeping it, I think it'll say a lot about its history."
The stone columns at the entrance are made from Indiana Bedford limestone, he noted.
George Barajas, Rock Island, a board member of Q-C Alliance for Immigrants & Refugees, said he would like to see the courthouse become a visitor center and museum.