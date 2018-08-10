People with unwanted medications can now drop them off at the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
There now is has a "Secure Drug Disposal Box" in the lobby of the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island, according to a news release Friday from the sheriff's office. People can may place expired or unwanted medications in the box at no charge.
The goals are to keep people safe from improper use of medication and prevent drugs from contaminating the environment through appropriate disposal, the release states.