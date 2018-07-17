Last-minute pleas from the public weren't enough to save the historic Rock Island County Courthouse from the wrecking ball.
It was standing-room only Tuesday night as more than 110 people attended the county board meeting, many of them wearing large "Save our Courthouse" stickers with the image of a restored dome.
After an hour of public comments and contentious discussion among board members, an intergovernmental agreement was approved to hand the courthouse over to the Public Building Commission for demolition.
Six board members opposed the vote: Kimberly Callaway Thompson, Edna Sowards, Richard Morthland, Don Johnston, Robert Westpfahl and Cecilia O’Brien, who shouted "No" into her microphone. Patrick Moreno and Ron Oelke were absent.
During public comments, Moline Preservation Society member Diann Moore asked everyone in support of saving the courthouse to stand. Half the people present rose to their feet, staring down board members.
Moore said all board members received letters from Landmarks Illinois Director Frank Butterfield this week.
"He pointed out all of the tax benefits you people are turning down by tearing down the building," Moore said. "That is not a wise move.
"That building can be mothballed and sit there. The taxpayers are not happy with the way this has been going. This is becoming a laughing (stock) situation. This should be a county we are proud of; a county that works together. We need to work to save it. That building sure looks impressive to me. Let's take some time to save it," Moore said, as the room burst into applause.
The intergovernmental agreement allows the county to hand over the deed of the courthouse to the Public Building Commission, which will pay $1.6 million for asbestos abatement and demolition of the building. The PBC also will pay for construction of landscaped green space with bollards and a berm to protect the exterior of the justice center.
The $1.6 million is additional funds from the initial $28 million the PBC bonded for construction of the justice center annex in 2016.
Wearing a T-shirt reading, "No New Taxes," Rock Island resident Jim Uribe told board members they had two decisions before them to consider: tear down the building or keep it.
"The decision to tear down the courthouse represents a great decision for the taxpayers of Rock Island County," Uribe said. "It shows the board is concerned about the well being of law-abiding, hardworking people who pay their taxes. Or, the decision to keep the courthouse represents a complete and total disregard for the taxpayers. Additional taxes as the result of this decision will lead more people to leave (the county). I ask the board not to burden taxpayers with this old courthouse."
Uribe said he is a facilities engineer and inspected the courthouse himself.
"I have looked at this building," he said. "It has no value; it meets no expectations for renovations. That’s my expert opinion."
Uribe ended his speech to scattered applause and booing from the crowd.
Rock Island Preservation Society member Bridget Ehrmann disputed Uribe's comments.
"I don’t see how you could vote to tear down this gorgeous building," Ehrmann said. "To say it has no value is a flat out lie. Don’t waste our taxpayer money tearing down something that could bring in tourists and bring our community pride back to where it should be."
Chris Ontiveros, son of Group O founder Robert Ontiveros, asked board members to take a chance on allowing an entrepreneur to purchase the building.
"Back in 1990, our business was so small," Ontiveros said of the now multi-million packaging company. "The city of Rock Island had the foresight to sell the Farmall building for $1 to Jim Christiansen, who rented it to myself, my dad and my brother. It was worthless space. It was rat infested; it was horrible. Many of you may not have heard of Group O, but we have close to 3,000 employees.
"We don’t know who the next big thing is going to be," Ontiveros said. "It could be sold to someone for $1. No one knows what it could be because it’s been stuck with the county for so long. That entrepreneurial spirit hasn’t been able to grasp it yet."
Kimberly Callaway Thompson said she brought more than 100 signatures in support of saving the courthouse.
"We have citizens present who have expressed their desire to see if there is some eleventh-hour measure to save this courthouse, which represents justice and fairness," Thompson said.
Don Johnston said construction of the annex originally began with a dubious court case. He expressed dismay over the lack of a plan for moving offices out of the courthouse.
"All this (agreement) talks about is demolition of the courthouse. We've dealt with an aggressive judiciary and chief judge," Johnston said, speaking of Rock Island County Chief Justice Walter Braud. "If we pass this tonight, he'll probably be up in the courthouse with a rock hammer tonight as soon as we pass it. To tear this thing down is premature."
"I’m in favor of saving the courthouse, but I’ve seen no one step forward with the money," board member Mike Steffen said.
Board member Kai Swanson urged members to take action.
"We promised the Public Building Commission we would give them an answer tonight," Swanson said. "If we continue to kick the can down the road, then we are inviting them to remove their funding from this project."