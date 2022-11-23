RI County Clerk Karen Kinney names new chief deputy

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney has appointed a new Chief Deputy County Clerk to replace Nick Camlin who is the new County Treasurer.

Maggie Crouch, who has been with the County Clerk’s office for 15 years, will take over as Chief Deputy County Clerk, Kinney said in a news release issue Tuesday.

“Crouch has been with the County Clerk’s Office since 2007 and is an expert in the election process and has great relationships with election judges,” Kinney said.

Crouch has worked many positions in the clerk’s office, most recently with the elections department, Kinney said.

Crouch’s responsibilities include oversight of staff, budget management, payroll compilation and balancing daily receipts. She also will fill in when Kinney is not available.

The new terms for Sheriff, Clerk and Treasurer begin Dec. 1 and end Nov. 30, 2026.