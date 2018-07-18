Two Rock Island County Sheriff's Department employees have received lifesaving awards for their efforts in saving the life of a woman on June 5.
Sheriff Gerry Bustos honored deputy Eric Lawrence and bailiff John Gartelos during Tuesday night's county board meeting, commending them for their quick response. The officers were awarded lifesaving ribbons that will be worn on their uniforms.
Bustos said that at 3:30 p.m. June 5, an employee in the circuit clerk's office on the first floor of the Rock Island County Courthouse suffered a medical emergency that caused her to stop breathing.
Deputy clerk Victoria Lastinger began administering CPR. A few moments later, Lawrence and Gartelos arrived with an automated external difibrillator (AED) machine and took over CPR.
The men deployed the AED on the woman and administered a shock, as advised by the AED, Bustos said.
"The woman responded to the lifesaving measures and was eventually stabilized and transported to the hospital for additional care," Bustos said. "I can say, without hesitation, these employees saved the life of another Rock Island County family member and we couldn't be more proud of them."
Rock Island Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert said the employee, who requested not to be identified, has been with the circuit clerk's office for more than 15 years.
"She's back to work and doing follow-up (physician) appointments," Weikert said. "She's doing great."
This is the second lifesaving award for Gartelos. He was honored in June for helping to save the life of a man during a March 6 court hearing at the courthouse when the man collapsed in a courtroom.
CPR was administered by the officers, in addition to the use of an AED to revive the man, Bustos said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he recovered.