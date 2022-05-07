 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RI County property taxes are in the mail

Mailing of 63,765 Rock Island County Real Estate tax bills totaling more than $272,304,717.52 took place Friday, May 6.

Taxpayers who have more than one parcel may receive multi statements in one envelope. Four stubs are provided for those taxpayers using the four installment plan. Due dates are June 9, Aug. 9, Sept. 9 and Nov. 9.

Payments may be mailed to or at the County Treasurer’s Office, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Payments also can be made at most locally owned banks and some credit unions during regular business hours. Online payments can be made on the county website or by phone through the automated system by calling 1-855-965-4400 (fees apply, an e-check is $1). There is a 24-hour “Drop Off Box” in front of the County Office building. Visit www.rockislandcounty.org for all tax information.

For taxpayers mailing or dropping off tax payments, please include the numbered stub(s). Taxpayers who do not receive a tax bill, are responsible for paying taxes and are urged to call the County Treasurer’s Office at 309-558-3510.

State Law requires that at least the first installment of taxes are to be paid by June 9 to avoid penalties; payments bearing a postmark of June 9, will be accepted as timely. Payments made in person after June 9 or bearing a postmark after June 9 will be subject to a penalty at the rate of 1.5% per month or any part of a month as required by State Law.

