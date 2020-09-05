RI County reports 26 new virus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island County on Saturday reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 2,404, according to a news release issued by the Rock Island County Health Department.

There are 12 patients hospitalized. The new cases are two men in their 80s, two men in their 60s, three men in their 50s, one man in his 40s, four men in their 30s, two men in their 20s, one boy younger than 13, one woman in her 70s, one women in her 60s, one woman in her 50s, two women in their 40s, one woman in her 30s, four women in their 20s, and one girl younger than 13.

There have been 68 deaths in Rock Island County attributed to the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website on Saturday, there have been 248,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and there have been 8,166 deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the coronavirus.iowa.gov website on Saturday, Scott County has had a total 2,351 positive cases, and 23 deaths attributed to the virus. Statewide in Iowa as of Saturday, there have been 69,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,161 deaths attributed to the disease.

