RI County reports new COVID-related death

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported that a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized died of COVID-19-related complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 196.

County officials also reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic was announced to 9,663. There are 68 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are three women in their 90s, three women in their 80s, eight women in their 60s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 30s, five women in their 20s, one girl in her teens, two girls younger than 13, one man in his 90s, one man in his 70s, four men in their 60s, four men in their 50s, two men in their 40s, three men in their 30s, four men in their 20s and one boy younger than 13.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a total number of COVID-19 cases of 841,668 since the pandemic was announced. That is a rise of 8,717 over Friday’s number of 832,951. The state also on Saturday reported a total of 14,176 COVID-19-related deaths, a rise of 126 from Friday’s number of 14,050.