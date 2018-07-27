The Rock Island County zoning board of appeals has approved a special use permit for a solar energy company to build a 30-acre solar farm in rural Edgington, Illinois.
Zoning and building safety director Greg Thorpe said the application from SunPeak, a commercial solar power company based in Madison, Wisconsin, was approved at Wednesday's meeting.
Thorpe said the proposed farm measures 875- by 875-feet and will be located on farmland located on the western half of a 60-acre lot that is part of the Meyer Landscape & Design tree farm along 134th Avenue West in Edgington Township.
Mack Gapinski, senior project developer for SunPeak, said this will be the company’s first solar farm in Illinois. The project should be completed before August 2019 if all permits and incentives are approved, he said.
There are several reasons why SunPeak chose Rock Island County, he said.
"Illinois has some very lucrative incentives for solar and community solar (power)," Gapinski said. "We’ve been working with Clean Energy Renewables, based in Moline. They knew the landowner and thought they would be agreeable to the location. There is existing infrastructure conducive to solar energy."
Gapinski said businesses will be targeted as the primary customer of the solar farm, but residents may also subscribe if there is a minimum of 220 households.