You might find the grass is a little taller in some spots in Rock Island parks this summer. That's as designed.
A naturalization project this summer through the Rock Island Parks & Recreation is creating several "no-mow" areas on steep hillsides and underutilized areas in Longview, Lincoln, Mel McKay and Sunset parks. Eventually, the program will be expanded to include the rest of the city's parks.
The project takes three to five years, said John Gripp, parks and recreation director.
"You have to let things grow and see what invasive species we have, what grasses might be there, what things we need to get rid of, what things we need to add, what things we need to leave alone," Gripp said. "The project will bring back native grass species."
The goal is to create areas on naturalized space, Gripp said.
"No. 1, we want to bring back the pollinators that have been rapidly declining," he said. "No. 2, we want to make a smaller carbon footprint as far as the mowers, the fuel, the oil.
"Also, we wanted to eliminate some unsafe mowing conditions in areas, hillside areas that are not really utilized for recreation," he said. "Lastly, (the naturalized areas) serve as erosion control for stormwater runoff that causes erosion."
The benefits are many. The city saves a little money on mowing while making some of the hillsides quite a bit safer for park employees who maintain them.
"Some of the hillsides are steep to the point you don’t want to walk down them, let alone use a large walk-behind mower or riding mower to cut them," Gripp said. "We have had tractors and mowers go tumbling down a terrace; fortunately, no one has been seriously hurt."
Gripp said naturalized areas has been a hot topic at state and national conventions in recent years. Rock Island dabbled a little in the effort at Mel McKay Park, he said.
"It started to spark some interest," Gripp said, and calls were made seeking funding.
"It is attractive to some federal funding because of the pollinators and storm water runoff and the advantage of having these areas in the parks where the populated areas have pushed out a lot of our pollinators and things of that nature," he said.
The areas still must be maintained, he said, noting controlled burns eventually could take place in those areas to control invasive species.
The naturalized areas within the parks do not come under city mowing ordinances, he said.
"There are different rules and regulations for residential land vs. public land," he said. "Those policies will need to be followed as well."
Gripp said the department is partnering with Augustana College on the project.
"We are going to work together on some surveying, properties that touch the park, and also patrons that use the park," he said. There also is an educational component, learning what the project accomplishes in terms of erosion control, storm-water runoff, pollination and safety.
"They are also going to help identifying certain soil conditions," he said.
As for those who might wonder if those hillsides will have too tall of grass to sled over, fear not, says Gripp.
"It won’t impact sledding," he said. "As the snow falls, it will lay down and you will be able to sled on them just like they are not there."