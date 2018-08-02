Tuesday's 35th anniversary of the National Night Out event, to be held at Longview Park’s upper pavilion in Rock Island, has special meaning for Ametra Carrol-Castaneda, the community organizer for Rock Island’s Community Caring Conference.
It brings her back to when she first came to Rock Island and attended such an event. She said she liked the feel of it and what it said about the community, leading her to move here from Chicago.
"The National Night Out was something that blew my mind, and I have been involved with it ever since," she said.
The CCC is sponsoring the local celebration of a national event that recognizes the effectiveness of neighborhood and law enforcement cooperation to reduce and prevent crime.
Tuesday's event in Rock Island will be one of hundreds of similar events taking place nationwide under the National Association of Town Watch.
Free refreshments, a K-9 Unit demonstration by the Rock Island Police Department, a tug-of-war between the police department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, and a presentation by the Rock Island Fire Department are among the planned activities.
The Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living will receive the CCC’s leadership award. The Metropolitan Youth Program drill team and the Greater Antioch Praise Dancers will perform. There also will be face-painting and games for kids.
Along with the fun and games, some serious promotion is going on. The event aims to encourage residents to be visible and active in their neighborhoods.
The focus is on police and community members working together to make communities safer and prevent crime, Carrol-Castaneda said.
It's done in a positive way, which is important to the CCC and Carrol-Castaneda. She said she believes the Night Out can lead to more awareness of the positive work police do.
"Most people think it is not such a good relationship with the police," she said. "But this is letting them know and see the positive things that police do in order to keep a safer and more caring community."
She said she hopes the event gets more people to sign up for Neighborhood Watch programs and block clubs.
"We want to get them involved because when you have a block club and a Neighborhood Watch, you get to know your neighbors," she said. "That’s the main thing: knowing your neighbors and watching out for each other."
It really is an important partnership, said Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen.
"National Night Out provides us an opportunity to further strengthen police/community relations," he said. "Having a positive relationship with the community is vital to the success of any police department, because neither the police nor the public can do it by themselves."
City officials from Rock Island will be on hand to answer questions.
Carrol-Castaneda remembers her positive reaction to her first Night Out about 32 years ago. She hopes others will feel the same way after Tuesday's event.
So does VenHuizen.
"It takes all of us working together," he said. "And National Night Out helps reinforce that partnership."