ROCK ISLAND — A resolution urging Rock Island County to enter into an intergovernmental agreement to privatize and redevelop the historic Rock Island County Courthouse was passed on a 3-0 vote Monday night.
Only four aldermen showed up for the Rock Island City Council meeting, barely meeting the quorum. Aldermen Ivory Clark, Virgil Mayberry and Stephen Tollenaer were absent.
Alderman Dylan Parker served as mayor pro-tem as Mayor Mike Thoms was also absent.
Voting in favor of the resolution were Aldermen James Spurgetis, Joshua Schipp and Parker. Alderman David Geenan abstained from the vote. At a previous meeting, Geenan said he would abstain from all votes regarding the courthouse because of the nature of his employment.
Parker stated that the resolution was made in response to several requests regarding preservation of the courthouse. He also noted that this would not result in a "$20 million windfall from the city" to redevelop the courthouse.
Schipp said the resolution was not created to be confrontational. He said the whole courthouse issue had evolved into a much larger public conversation.
"The city of Rock Island, being the seat of the county, we believe we are a vital stakeholder in this discussion," Schipp said. "It certainly has been causing a lot of conversations among citizens in this city and the other cities within the county and throughout the state of Illinois and really across the country. People are watching this."
No one from the preservation society spoke at the meeting, with most of the people in attendance being city staff and media.
During public comments, Jim Uribe, who spoke on behalf of the Rock Island County Tax Reduction Coalition, told the council that he was encouraged by Parker's earlier statement that the city did not intend to pay for the redevelopment of the courthouse.
"However, we feel that a potential investor may ask for millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to make the required renovations to the old courthouse," Uribe said. "The potential investors in this property should bear the total cost of renovation, reap the profits, pay their fair share in taxes, and not expect a taxpayer handout for this private venture."
After the meeting, Parker said he has no idea if or how the county will respond to the city's offer. He said he hoped the courthouse could generate some taxes for the city but reiterated that the resolution was not an intergovernmental agreement.
"We have had to raise taxes the last two years," Parker said. "It would be nice to not have to do that again."
In other business:
- Council members voted 4-0 to approve the designation of two passenger loading zones in the District.
The loading zones will allow those using ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft, taxis or the general public a place to safely drop off and pick up passengers. There will be a 10-minute limit on parking in the loading zones, which will be available from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. every day. During the day, the parking places will remain under current parking regulations.
One zone will be located on the east side of 18th Street north of 2nd Avenue, while the second will be on the east side of 19th Street and 2nd Avenue.
Parker said that the inclusion of the loading zones showed that the city was positioning itself for the future by accommodating the way people travel. He also said he believed that no other city in the area had such parking designations.
- Because of the absences, several ordinances were only able to be considered, which meant the council needed to vote again on those topics at the next meeting. Generally, the Rock Island City Council has voted to suspend the rules and pass ordinances on the first reading.
Also, the payment of claims to Valley Construction and Civil Constructors for their work with the water main extension at 24th Street and the water filtration projects, respectively, were tabled. Because of the nature of his employment, Parker abstains from voting, and the council would have been unable to pay the claims without at least four votes in favor of doing so.
Another item tabled was a report regarding the 2019 brick street repair program, adjustments to the calendar year 2018 budget that would have increased the budget by more than $112,000.