Two Rock Island city employees will be honored Sunday by the Knights of Columbus.
Doug Williams was chosen as police officer of the year, while Cody Bower was selected as firefighter of the year.
They will be honored at the 39th annual Rock Island Knights of Columbus Civic Awards Night at the Rock Island Holiday Inn. Each year the Knights honors a firefighter and police officer from Rock Island for outstanding service. They are nominated and selected by their peers.
Williams, 48, won the award nine years ago, working mainly in a community policing role. Now, he is known for his work with students in the elementary schools, junior highs and the alternative school.
Bower is known for his mentoring of younger firefighters.
Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said it’s not unusual for someone to come up to him when he’s out and compliment the work of Williams.
“He’s forged strong relationships with a lot of kids,” VenHuizen said. “He really works well with kids, but Doug is just a good communicator. He can talk to anybody very easily. He is a very personable and humble individual as well.”
It’s pretty obvious when talking to Williams that he enjoys his role with the students very much.
“It’s busy,” he said of his work in the Rock Island-Milan school district.
Williams, an 18-year police department veteran, said a major key for him in dealing with kids is listening. “Any time they need to talk to me, I will be there,” he said. “Sometimes parents call me and ask me to speak to their kids if they are having trouble at home.”
Bower, 31, is in his eighth year in the fire department. He remembers not just the lessons he was taught by fellow firefighter Brandon Baker, but the mentoring he gave Bower when he was first in the department.
“I just had some mentors when I started out and I just really respected them for taking the time to mentor me through my beginning with the department,” Bower said.
“He doesn’t get rattled," Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said. "He provides a good, positive example to the guys.”