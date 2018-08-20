The Blue Cat Brew Pub is getting new owners and a new name -- the Big Swing Brewing Co.
Brew master Dan Cleaveland and his sister, Martha Cleaveland, put out the word that they might be interested in selling the pub at 113 18th St., Rock Island.
On Aug. 31, the brother and sister will do just that. Dan Cleaveland would not disclose the names of the new owners, nor the sales price.
When asked Monday why they were selling the pub, which they opened in March 1994 in the heart of Rock Island's District, Dan said, “It was about time. I am 58, and she is in her 60s. It was either close or sell it to someone who would like it.”
He did admit that brewing beer is “a bit labor intensive."
“It is getting a little bit more difficult with more and more places (brew pubs) coming in,” he added. “But then again, there is a little bit more variety. We kind of benefit from each other in that respect.”
The new owners are local and will keep Dan Cleaveland on as brew master for at least a year, he said. That's good news for longtime Blue Cat fans, since it means the more than 70 beer flavors he brews will still be available.
After about a year, he will take on an assistant, whom he will train.
“They want to try and keep the legacy of the Blue Cat going with different things, so they have all the recipes,” he said.
A scientist before becoming a brew master, Dan Cleaveland said what he enjoys most about the work is the brewing and coming up with the different recipes. “Most places around here, we all have our own flavors and what not, our own little niches,” he said.
His sister likely enjoyed the cooking, especially the soups, which she still prepares.
Currently the Blue Cat Brew Pub employs 25 people. He said he is uncertain what the future owners plan to do. “I have no idea where these guys are going to take it and which direction they want to take with it,” he said.
He knows one thing for sure, though. The restaurant that was opened because his sister wanted to get into the restaurant/bar business will have one final familiar brew as it winds down under the Cleavelands' ownership.
“I should be finishing the last brew I will do (as an owner), which was the first brew, Off the Rail Pale Ale,” he said. “Batch number 1,261.”