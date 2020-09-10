RI, Scott counties update COVID numbers

Rock Island County has nearly three times as many deaths from COVID-19 as Scott County, and health department officials say it could take years to figure out what caused the disparity.
As of Thursday, Rock Island County was reporting 71 deaths related to the new coronavirus while Scott County is reporting 25 deaths, including one new fatality.
Asked why the disparity in the death rate exists, Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said, "I don't think we have an answer for that. We may not any time soon."
Data on the pandemic, including positive cases and deaths related to COVID, will be studied "for a long time," she said.
Meanwhile, health department officials said they expect to find out Friday whether Rock Island County remains in a "warning level" threat for the virus, which is based on the number of new cases and other variables. While the county's numbers are down from recent weeks, the infection and death rates in other counties in the region also impact the warning level, Ludwig said.
As of Thursday, Rock Island County had 26 new cases of COVID, and 18 of them were individuals under 30 years of age. The other eight are under 60.
Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized with the disease in Rock Island County.
The total number of cases in Rock Island County is 2,597, and Scott County has had 2,430 cases. Total deaths for the two-county area is 96.
Also at Thursday's COVID briefing, Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, warned that gatherings over the Labor Day weekend pose the threat of new exposures.
He advised that people be particularly aware of any symptoms of the disease, including shortness of breath, a cough, fever and loss of taste and/or smell. Anyone experiencing such symptoms should immediately avoid contact with others, contact a healthcare provider and be tested.
Ludwig reminded: "The COVID-19 pandemic is not over."
