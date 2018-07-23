Rock Island officials are seeking bids to demolish eight homes and a commercial structure.
Sealed bids for the projects will be accepted until 10 a.m. Aug. 6, with a mandatory walkthrough of the properties beginning at 1 p.m. July 30 at the former Kasstons Mini Market at 1923 9th St.
Structures being bid for demolition by Oct. 16 include:
- 1923 9th St.
- 1625 34th St.
- 1035 17th St.
- 745 24th Ave.
- 2823 6th Ave.
- 727 14th St.
The three other properties being bid for demolition are 3106 10th St., 712 8th St. and 502 11th St.
Windows from the 17th Street structure will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. Graves Environmental has conducted asbestos investigations for all of the properties.
Detailed demolition waste reduction and materials recycling plans are required from bidders. Trees, shrubs and brush must be removed unless marked for retention. Water and sewer service must be terminated at the main and permanently sealed.
Approved security fencing must surround the demolition site while not actively engaged in the demolition process until inspected or until completely backfilled with approved material.
The city reserving the right not to award all of the projects. To be awarded a contract, the prime contractor must perform at least 51 percent of the cost of the contract incurred for personnel with their own employees.