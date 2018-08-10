A former Rock Island cotton mill converted into apartments 20 years ago is scheduled to be sold at a foreclosure auction on Aug. 21.
The Cotton Mill Elderly Living Center — two-story, 31-unit facility at 1220 51st Ave., Rock Island — sits on 1.69 acres. The 28,704-square-foot structure was built in 1872-1874 by David B. Sears as a cotton mill.
Sears was the first man to dam the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities and the person who enticed John Deere to come to Moline in exchange for five years of free power.
The stretch along the Rock River where the apartment complex now sits once was home to six mills and a watch factory. In its early years, the Sears cotton mill processed cotton bales shipped up the Mississippi River.
The cotton mill went broke in 1897, and the building sat vacant until 1947. It then was remodeled into a store that sold boats until the early 1950s.
In the late 1970s, the structure was used for a Michelin tire warehouse. Later, it also housed a church.
In 1999, the building was converted into 650-square-foot one-bedroom apartments. The site also has 45 parking spaces.
The auction is planned at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The property is subject to taxes for 2017 and all subsequent years, according to the public notice.
Mike Farrell, an attorney for Sterling Federal Bank who is handling the foreclosure auction, said the building currently has residents. Those he has spoken with in the past, Farrell said, have said that they like the facility.
"It’s a housing facility, and we want to make sure those options are out there," said Chandler Poole, Rock Island’s community and economic development director. He added that the city has no plans to take over the property and would prefer to see it remain as a senior housing facility.
For more details or to view the building, contact Farrell at 815-622-3371.