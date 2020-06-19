RI State's Attorney candidate Bailey supports framework for improving race relations with police

Kathleen Bailey, Republican candidate for Rock Island County state's attorney, said in a news release Thursday that she had joined community leaders and activists in a call for solving long-term problems related to race and policing in the communities of the Quad-Cities.
“The state’s attorney is the chief law enforcement official of our county,” Bailey said. “She should be at the forefront; she should be the face of good law enforcement policy throughout the community.
“As a lawyer with a record of helping people find justice in our legal system, I support law enforcement officers who put their lives on the live and keep our community safe,” she said.
“I have also found that the best among the law enforcement community are always open to improvements and want to provide the best service to the public possible,” she added. “We deserve public support as we make our communities stronger and better.”
Bailey, a former assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney who often prosecuted sex crimes, said she would work with community activists and law enforcement officers to find common ground, yet insure community safety and constantly improve the relationship between public safety and the community.
At a forum June 3 outside of Second Baptist Church in Rock Island, a 10-point plan for reform was introduced by Thurgood Brooks, family advocate at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island, The Rev. Angelo Julien, senior pastor at Living Water Christian Center, and Moses Robinson, director of the Metropolitan Youth Group in Rock Island.
The resolution is a police reform platform that includes, among other items:
• De-certification of officers who have a history of serious misconduct so that they can’t get a police job somewhere else.
• Requiring all possible new officers to serve 100-plus hours doing community work within the entire city before they are hired.
• Setting up a true independent agency or panel with enforceable powers to conduct audits on police behavior, including all complaints filed against officers, and the disciplinary actions taken at every police precinct quarterly. The panel can consist of citizens, law enforcement and other members of the criminal justice system.
• Requiring body cameras for every officer and having penalties for turning those cameras off or manipulating the camera.
• Establishing a police community relations committee for every city that meets regularly to support a mission of just and equitable treatment. The committee would consist of law enforcement agents, citizens and ex-felons in the community.
• Establishing a national registry for police who have used unjustifiable force that left someone dead, injured or wrongfully arrested, which also will stop the pipeline of those officers who move to other police agencies to work.
• Increasing cultural competence and learn de-escalation routines.
“I have read the reform resolution presented by Mr. Robinson, Mr. Brooks, and Rev. Julien, and I am encouraged by the framework they have adopted to solve the problems,” Bailey said. “It doesn’t assume that law enforcement is a problem or corrupt, simply that the human nature of policing requires us to be working at all times to have outstanding selection, training and oversight.
“This proposal is reasonable, and we need to get moving to improve the relationship between law enforcement and people of color,” Bailey said. “As individuals and community members, we always strive to improve our circumstances and professional efforts.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.