RI State's Attorney candidate Bailey supports framework for improving race relations with police

Kathleen Bailey, Republican candidate for Rock Island County state's attorney, said in a news release Thursday that she had joined community leaders and activists in a call for solving long-term problems related to race and policing in the communities of the Quad-Cities.

“The state’s attorney is the chief law enforcement official of our county,” Bailey said. “She should be at the forefront; she should be the face of good law enforcement policy throughout the community.

“As a lawyer with a record of helping people find justice in our legal system, I support law enforcement officers who put their lives on the live and keep our community safe,” she said.

“I have also found that the best among the law enforcement community are always open to improvements and want to provide the best service to the public possible,” she added. “We deserve public support as we make our communities stronger and better.”

Bailey, a former assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney who often prosecuted sex crimes, said she would work with community activists and law enforcement officers to find common ground, yet insure community safety and constantly improve the relationship between public safety and the community.